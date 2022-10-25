With 5.3% CAGR, Blood Collection Market to Reach US $13.5 billion 2030 | Top Companies, Growth Demand, Value Chain Analysis, Key Stakeholders, Challenges and Future Business Plans - Adroit Market Research

Some of the key players which have been listed in the report are Kabe Labortechnik GmbH, Greiner Group, Terumo Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Medtronic, Dickinson and Company, Sarstedt AG & Company. North American region anticipated to be the largest market for Blood Collection industry.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for blood collection products will increase as infectious diseases such as hepatitis, HIV, TB, and human papillomavirus (HPV) become more prevalent. Additionally, the use of sample collection tubes, bags, and vials among other things is growing as lifestyle diseases become more prevalent around the world. The above-mentioned disorders are typically diagnosed by blood testing; therefore an increase in their occurrence will help the blood collection market as a whole. However, the high price of automated blood collection equipment may limit market expansion in the upcoming years.

The size of the global blood collection market was $8.10 billion and is expected to reach $13.5 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Owing to the expanding healthcare infrastructure around the world, the global blood collection industry is growing. Likewise, it is anticipated that throughout the study period, the market will increase due to the rising need for early detection of chronic illnesses and growing awareness of blood collection methods. Also, the market for blood collection is anticipated to benefit from lucrative growth prospects due to government financing for research and development and increased improvement in these activities. On the other hand, the high cost of automated blood collection instruments is one of the key limiting factors of the global blood collection market.

Global blood collection industry Scope:



Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2030 Market Size in 2030 US $13.5 billion Segment Covered by Type, by Application, By End-use, By Region, by Type Covered Lancets, Bags, Vials, Needles, Syringes, Tubes & Others by Application Covered Diagnosis & Treatment By End-use Covered Diagnostic Centers, Blood Banks, Hospitals & Others Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America Key Players Profiled Kabe Labortechnik GmbH, Greiner Group, Terumo Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Medtronic, Dickinson and Company, Sarstedt AG & Company, Retractable Technologies, ICU Medical Inc, Radiometer Medical ApS, Nipro Corporation, Becton, and Grifols SA

Blood is obtained through blood donation in its entirety, and through a procedure called apheresis, it can also be separated into a number of additional components. Blood is drawn from the ear, arm, figure, and hand depending on the sort of analysis being done. The collection of blood can be done manually or automatically, which will speed up the expansion of the firm in the years to come.

The market is divided into blood bags, blood collection systems/monitors, blood collection tubes, and lancets based on product. During the anticipated period, the blood bags segment will hold the biggest market share. The utilization of patient blood that is drawn for transfer or sample analysis for storage and transfusion is key factors contributing to the market growth. These bags include anticoagulants and/or preservatives to guarantee the best possible storage.

The Europe market is expected to experience fairly steady revenue growth throughout the course of the projected period. Countries such as the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, and the rest of Europe are included in this region. The market for blood collection is expanding, primarily in Europe, as a result of the region's increased frequency of infectious diseases, accidents, and trauma cases, as well as a rising rate of cancer. Additionally, throughout the forecast period, technical advancements in blood-collecting methods and products as well as rising government initiatives for blood safety are projected to propel revenue growth in the blood-collection devices market.

A U.S.-based manufacturer of medical technology named Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies opened its most recent production plant in La Lima, Cartago, Costa Rica, in October 2021. The company's aim is to serve more people and give back to society through healthcare, which is aligned with the 60 million USD, top-notch production facility.

