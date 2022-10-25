The clinical decision support systems market is expected to register positive growth due to the growing patient population as a result of unhealthy habits and a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. Furthermore, the clinical decision systems market will be supported during the study period by patients' growing demand for better patient care. Additionally, the demand for CDDS will rise as intelligent software solutions for the healthcare industry become more in demand globally.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.62% by 2027, Assesses DelveInsight

The clinical decision support systems market is expected to register positive growth due to the growing patient population as a result of unhealthy habits and a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. Furthermore, the clinical decision systems market will be supported during the study period by patients' growing demand for better patient care. Additionally, the demand for CDDS will rise as intelligent software solutions for the healthcare industry become more in demand globally.

DelveInsight’s Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, clinical decision support systems market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key clinical decision support systems companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global clinical decision support systems market during the forecast period.

Notable clinical decision support systems companies such as Oracle, Epic Systems Corporation, IBM, Change Healthcare, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, Mckesson Corporation, Zynx Health Inc., Elsevier, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Athenahealth Inc., VisualDx, naviHealth, Inc., CureMD Healthcare, Homecare Homebase, LLC., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. , and several others are currently operating in the clinical decision support systems market.

, and several others are currently operating in the clinical decision support systems market. In April 2022, Change Healthcare, a leading healthcare technology company, released InterQual® 2022, the latest edition of the company’s flagship clinical decision support solution to deliver the latest, evidence-based appropriate care. The release includes new criteria for emergent trends, restructured and interactive criteria to streamline workflows, and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive proactive insights and efficiency.

a leading healthcare technology company, released InterQual® 2022, the latest edition of the company’s flagship clinical decision support solution to deliver the latest, evidence-based appropriate care. The release includes new criteria for emergent trends, restructured and interactive criteria to streamline workflows, and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive proactive insights and efficiency. In October 2020, WeHealth Digital Medicine, Servier Group’s e-health business unit, and CureMatch, a leader in digital health precision medicine, announced that they had received CE Mark approval for Bionov. Bionov is a clinical decision support software platform that provides healthcare professionals with personalized single drug and combination drug treatment options based on their cancer patients' molecular profiles.

e-health business unit, and CureMatch, a leader in digital health precision medicine, announced that they had received CE Mark approval for Bionov. Bionov is a clinical decision support software platform that provides healthcare professionals with personalized single drug and combination drug treatment options based on their cancer patients' molecular profiles. In March 2020, IBM Watson Health and EBSCO Information Services announced a strategic collaboration aimed toward enhancing clinical decision support (CDS) and operations for healthcare providers and health systems.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the clinical decision support systems market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Report

Clinical Decision Support Systems Overview

A clinical decision support system (CDSS) is a type of health information technology that gives clinicians, staff, patients, and other people knowledge and person-specific information in order to improve health and healthcare. A set of instruments called CDSS is intended to enhance clinical decision-making. Computerized alerts and reminders for healthcare professionals and patients, clinical guidelines, condition-specific order sets, focused patient data reports and summaries, documentation templates, diagnostic support, and contextually pertinent reference material are a few of these tools.





Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Insights

North America is anticipated to hold the largest clinical decision support systems market share globally among all the regions. The region’s expanding patient base and the growing need to improve the standard of patient care will drive up demand for products in North America. In addition, it is anticipated that rising rates of obesity and chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular problems, hypertension, infections, and many others will drive the clinical decision support systems market growth in the region. These diseases are caused by the high consumption of processed foods and other lifestyle changes.

Additionally, a rise in the geriatric population’s susceptibility to chronic diseases like diabetes, neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and others will boost demand for clinical decision support systems in North America and boost the overall clinical decision support systems market growth.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the clinical decision support systems market, get a snapshot of the Best Clinical Decision Support Systems

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Dynamics

A number of factors are driving up product demand in the clinical decision support systems market. Globally expanding patient populations are driving demand for better patient care. By collecting and analyzing real-time as well as ongoing data on the patient’s health, as well as by remotely monitoring the patient’s health, patient care can be improved.

Additionally, local product launches and ongoing government support will increase demand for the products in the clinical decision support systems market. As a result, there will be a rise in the demand for clinical decision support systems, further propelling the growth of the clinical decision support systems market. These factors include an increase in the number of patients worldwide, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and product launches.

However, the overall clinical decision support systems market growth may be hampered by higher installation and post-sale support costs for software and data security issues with cloud-based systems.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand for clinical decision support systems because patients preferred these systems to stop the spread of the infection during the pandemic. Due to the large number of patients afflicted by the infection, hospitals were fully booked worldwide. This prevented patients with other disorders from receiving care and beds in hospitals, which resulted in serious conditions and even fatalities.

Due to the fact that clinical decision support systems offer patients clinical care and even assist in lowering the risk of infection transmission, this factor increased the demand for these systems. For elderly and bedridden patients, the CDDS systems are also very effective. The system was useful in delivering healthcare in isolated areas. Thus, the factor as mentioned above drove up demand for the system dramatically in 2021, and it is also predicted to support the clinical decision support system market as a whole globally between 2022–2027.

Get a sneak peek at the clinical decision support systems market dynamics @Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 6.62% Projected Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Size by 2027 USD 3.28 Billion Key Clinical Decision Support Systems Companies Oracle, Epic Systems Corporation, IBM, Change Healthcare, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, Mckesson Corporation, Zynx Health Inc., Elsevier, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Athenahealth Inc., VisualDx, naviHealth, Inc., CureMD Healthcare, Homecare Homebase, LLC., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and others

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Model Types of Clinical Decision Support Systems: Knowledge-Based CDSS and Non-Knowledge CDSS

Knowledge-Based CDSS and Non-Knowledge CDSS Market Segmentation By Mode of Delivery: Cloud-Based and On-Premise

Cloud-Based and On-Premise Market Segmentation By Component Types of Clinical Decision Support Systems: Hardware, Software, and Services

Hardware, Software, and Services Market Segmentation By Product Types of Clinical Decision Support Systems: Integrated CDSS and Standalone CDSS

Integrated CDSS and Standalone CDSS Market Segmentation By Application: Medical Diagnosis, Alerts and Reminders, Prescription Decision Support, Information Retrieval, and Other Applications

Medical Diagnosis, Alerts and Reminders, Prescription Decision Support, Information Retrieval, and Other Applications Market Segmentation By End User: Hospital and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

Hospital and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the clinical decision support systems market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @Clinical Decision Support Systems Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Clinical Decision Support Systems Market 7 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the clinical decision support systems market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Clinical Decision Support Systems In Healthcare

Related Reports

Type 1 Diabetes Market

Type 1 Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key type 1 diabetes companies including Histogen, Novo Nordisk, Prevention Bio, among others.

Diabetes Market

Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key diabetes companies, including TikoMed, Avotres, REMD Biotherapeutics, Novo Nordisk, among others.

Type 2 Diabetes Market

Type 2 Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key type 2 diabetes companies, including Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Novartis, among others.

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices companies, including Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Avanos Medical, among others.

Implantable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) Market

Implantable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key implantable cardiac monitors (ICM) companies, including Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, among others.

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cardiac biomarkers testing companies, including Beckman Coulter, Inc, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Abbott, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Goitre Market | Thymus Cancer Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Venous Stenosis Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection Market | Substance use disorder Market | Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market | Spinal Fusion Devices Market | Atherectomy Devices Market | Prosthetic Heart Valve Market | Cardiac Monitoring System Market | Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) Market | Diabetes Market | Ocular Melanoma Market | Breast Pumps Market | Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Atopic Dermatitis Market | Concussions Market | Osteoporosis Market | Myelofibrosis (MF) Market | Cancer Cachexia (CC) Market

Related Healthcare Blogs

Evolution in Diabetes Management

Diabetes Management and Care

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

Upcoming Cardiovascular Diseases Drugs

Key Companies in the Cardiology Segment

Heart Failure Market

Top Cardiac Devices in the Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices