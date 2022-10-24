RUSSIA, October 24 - Meeting of the Coordination Council for Material Support of the Russian Federation Armed Forces, Other Troops, Military Units and Agencies

Mikhail Mishustin’s opening remarks:

Good afternoon, colleagues,

The president signed an executive order on establishing this Coordination Council. It will work with all issues related to ensuring that the needs of our Armed Forces are met during the special military operation including identifying the key tasks for the supply of arms and equipment, budget financing, pricing, the selection of suppliers, contractors, and the creation of specialised infrastructure.

The head of state approved the composition of the council, which includes my deputies in charge of the relevant areas, heads of law enforcement agencies and the economic sector.

Our job is to build effective interaction between the healthcare system, industry, construction, transport and other sectors, as well as increase the coordination of the federal executive authorities, the regions and special services.

We have to create a green corridor for approval in every area. Decisions must be made as quickly and clearly as possible, but of course, not at the expense of quality, but with consideration for all implications, reconciling positions and removing disagreements practically in real time.

We have developed a similar practice as part of drafting a plan for priority actions to ensure the development of the Russian economy under the pressure of the external sanctions, which made it possible to promptly respond to various challenges and neutralise many negative factors.

There will be two deputies at the Coordination Council: Denis Manturov, who will be responsible for the supply of all types of weapons and military equipment, military uniforms and gear, and communications equipment to meet specific orders of the Ministry of Defence, and Dmitry Grigorenko, who will oversee the regulatory, financial framework and general guidelines.

We will also establish working groups headed by deputy prime ministers within the Coordination Council. The council members will address many tasks, including the supply of medicines, medical products, and food for our military personnel.

The Army and Navy, all our soldiers on the front line, in the rear units, and at the training grounds, must be equipped with everything they need as quickly as possible.

Now concerning the regional component. Security measures in the Russian regions are coordinated by Sergei Sobyanin on behalf of the President. This will allow us to synchronise our work at the council with the activities that are being implemented on the ground.

The governors and regional response centres must now focus on ensuring the security of critical infrastructure, energy, transport, and communications facilities.

I would like to ask you separately to organise a control system over the distribution of clothing and the creation of reserves, including personnel. This must be done at an up-to-the-minute level, so we can see how the needs of our military units are being met in real time.

Tomorrow we will report to the President on what steps are being taken to receive feedback from the mobilised people, above all with their families, on receiving timely and accurate payments. We need to continue to inform citizens about federal and regional support measures.

All the areas I have outlined must be considering in the final formation of the working groups in order to report to the President on the council’s readiness to address the tasks set in the executive order.

Colleagues,

Let me repeat that, although the coordination council format is not new to us, we should address this work very responsibly, with a clear understanding of the level of threats this country is facing.

I believe that our joint efforts will help us fulfil the goals set by the President: to provide the military with the necessary means to achieve the objectives set by the head of state and to support everyone who is now defending the interests of Russia at the front.