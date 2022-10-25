SW’s Ecotek Powerform Nitrile TracTek Glove Winner of Environmental Protection 2022 New Product of the Year Award
Winner of Green Technology and Sustainable Safety/Health Products CategoriesUNION CITY , CA, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Environmental Protection recently announced the winning companies in its 2022 New Product of the Year contest that attracted various products and services created with environmental sustainability in mind.
SW Safety proudly announces the new Ecotek Biodegradable Powerform Nitrile Exam TracTek Gloves, PF-95OR, winning two 2022 Environmental Protection New Product of the Year Awards categories Green Technology and Sustainable Safety/Health Products.
“We are honored and thrilled to have our new Powerform Nitrile Exam TracTek Gloves recognized,” says Cheryl Reep, Vice-President of Operations at SW. “This achievement emphasizes SW’s dedication and commitment to delivering superior gloves and reducing waste simultaneously.” The winning glove is designed with TracTek Grip technology engineered to maximize surface contact and channel away liquids. It reduces the amount of strain placed on your hands by increasing your control. As a truly sustainable solution, it also wholly biodegrades in 2.5 years when disposed of in a landfill, helping companies achieve their zero-waste initiative through waste reduction.
Entries were judged in nine categories: Overall Value, Ease of Use, Innovation, Special Features, and Quality. The Environmental Protection New Product of the Year program is now in its 13th year to honor the outstanding achievements of industry manufacturers whose products are considered particularly noteworthy for making environmental professionals’ work easier, more efficient, and more productive.
SW and the other winners will be featured on the Environmental Protection website, https://eponline.com/pages/new-product-of-the-year.aspx.
ABOUT SW SAFETY
SW Safety Solutions Inc. (SW) creates unique products that keep users safe, while making their lives better. SW has always been committed to creative innovation and outstanding customer service, revolutionizing the healthcare and industrial products industry. SW supplies a unique portfolio of products to meet the growing hand protection needs of workers worldwide. The company is headquartered in Union City, CA, and is a woman-owned business. More than 2,000 employees worldwide work diligently to provide reliable, superior quality products. For more information, visit www.swsafety.com.
