Mobile Application Market

Live streaming apps are becoming increasingly commonplace in the mobile application market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Mobile Application Market Size is estimated to reach USD 407.31 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.4% ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 225 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2300

Increased application of virtual reality & augmented reality, incorporation of smart sensors such as gyroscope, motion sensors, and accelerometers into smartphones, and surge in internet penetration in developing regions have boosted the growth of the global mobile application market. However, lack of high-speed connectivity in developing & underdeveloped regions. On the contrary, growing investments in telecommunication, m-commerce, and electronics industries along with rise in subscription of several social media platforms are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the near future.

Access Full Summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobile-application-market

The entertainment & music segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 29.5% through 2023, owing to rise in adoption of several social media and music- & video-related mobile application. However, the gaming segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than three-fourths of the market share, owing to increase in marketing of several online games, rise in launch of games that offer premium and immersive gaming experience, and increase in number of in-app purchases. The report also analyzes health & fitness, travel & hospitality, retail & e-commerce, education & learning, and others.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

The Apple Store segment held lion's share in 2017, contributing nearly half of the total market, as Apple users tend to purchase several applications. This segment will maintain its dominance by 2023. However, the Play Store segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.0% during the study period, as Android has been gaining a large global consumer base. Other marketplaces are also analyzed in the report.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2300

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 22.1% during the study period, owing to rise in usage of smartphones and increase internet penetration coupled with improved economic growth. However, the North America region dominated the market in terms of revenue, contributing about two-fifths of the total market, owing to huge IT industry base and high number of mobile app developers. Moreover, the consumer-oriented professional culture and presence of major market players drive the growth of the market in the North America region. The other regions included in the report are Europe and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

The major companies in the market include IBM Corporation, Apple, Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., LeewayHertz, Burgan National Information Systems Co., Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Fueled, Adept Business Solutions, and Verbat Technologies.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2300

Key Findings of the Mobile Application Market :

• Based on marketplace, the apple app store segment led the mobile application market size in terms of revenue in 2018.

• By app category, the entertainment & music accounted for the highest mobile application market share in 2018.

• Based on region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2018.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report:

1. Mobile Security Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.