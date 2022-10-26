Bloomberg and School Improvement Partnership Announce New App for High-Yield Charter School Debt
The SIP Database brings data transparency to the high-yield municipal charter school bond market and is now available on Bloomberg.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- School Improvement Partnership (SIP) has launched the SIP Database, bringing data transparency to the muni charter school bond market. The SIP Database is now available on the Bloomberg App Portal at {APPS<GO>}. Traders, investors, portfolio managers, risk managers and social impact investors who are Bloomberg Terminal subscribers can now view financial, academic and operating metrics on charter school bonds – and charter schools – throughout the country. The SIP Database has digitized and normalized each charter school borrower’s financial audits for the past three years. Seventy-nine financial data points and ratios now can be accessed on the Bloomberg App Portal so that Bloomberg Terminal subscribers can analyze financial information and metrics relevant to charter school credits.
The addition of the SIP Database to the Bloomberg App Portal enables School Improvement Partnership to provide financial, academic and operating data about the charter school bond market to Bloomberg’s global community of institutional investors. The new data provides Bloomberg Terminal subscribers with a valuable data set through a subscriber’s desktop so that they can centralize and streamline workflow with up-to-the-minute charter school data metrics.
School Improvement Partnership’s sole focus is on data transparency in the charter school sector. As Dissemination Agent, it currently performs annual and quarterly reporting on over $1 billion of charter school bonds, leveraging the SIP Database to make compliance easier for charter school borrowers. Because the SIP Database contains information on every charter school and CMO in each state, it can be used as a due diligence resource for prospective lenders and investors considering charter school financing. This is timely given that the muni charter school bond market had record issuance over the past two years, according to Wye River Advisors 2021 Year-End Update, and the need to track these credits has grown proportionately. As Equitable Facilities Fund Vice President of Finance Brian Kates notes, “The SIP Database is a terrific resource for our team to monitor our $860 million charter school portfolio as well as identify potential borrowers.”
School Improvement Partnership Founder and President Alan Wohlstetter said, “We are delighted to work with Bloomberg to provide our data to a global community of institutional investors who use the Bloomberg Terminal. The Bloomberg App Portal enables our customers to more easily integrate the SIP Database into their workflow because it works with Bloomberg’s single-sign-on and functionality.”
Applications contributed to the Bloomberg App Portal are evaluated and selected using a variety of parameters, chief among them the ability for the application to add value to Bloomberg’s existing feature set and information resources. The Bloomberg App Portal gives Bloomberg Terminal users access to dozens of third-party software tools for news and social sentiment analysis, technical charting analysis, data visualization and more. To learn more about using the SIP Database with the Bloomberg Terminal or for more information about the Bloomberg App Portal community, please contact: app_portal@bloomberg.net
BLOOMBERG, BLOOMBERG PROFESSIONAL and BLOOMBERG APP PORTAL are trademarks and service marks of Bloomberg Finance L. P., a Delaware limited partnership, or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved.
