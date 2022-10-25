Workforce Shortage Solutions Offered to Mass. Employers in Upcoming Virtual Symposium

MA State Leaders Presenting at Symposium

Mass. state leaders to share the latest in workforce development

SUDBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Massachusetts employers are invited to attend the no-cost virtual symposium “A Workforce in Recovery: Best Practices for Recruiting and Retaining Skilled Employees” on November 2, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET).

Sponsored by the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission (MRC) and Advocates for Human Potential, Inc. (AHP), this event features state leaders, WCVB Channel 5 reporter Ted Wayman, employers, workforce development leaders and people with lived experience who are all dedicated to ending the workforce shortage.

“We are thrilled to host this event and offer strategies and solutions regarding hiring and retaining individuals in recovery,” said MRC Commissioner Toni Wolf. “These individuals are skilled, ready, willing, and able to impact the bottom line for businesses across industries and market sectors. Inclusivity is good for business, good for society, and good for our culture.”

Two key Massachusetts leaders will speak about moving the state’s workforce forward, sharing their legislative efforts and listening to participants’ questions and concerns.

Massachusetts State Senator John C. Velis has a demonstrated passion for uplifting individuals who have been marginalized because of their challenges. He has helped secure state funding for substance use treatment and workforce development programs throughout Western Massachusetts and, among other leadership positions, is vice chair of the state legislature’s Joint Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use and Recovery.

Massachusetts State Representative Josh S. Cutler is another powerful ally for strengthening the state’s workforce, bringing his history and experience as a small business owner to the legislature. He serves as chair of the Joint Committee on Labor and Workforce Development and as House chair of the Future of Work Commission.

The Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission (MRC) provides services that break down barriers and empower people with disabilities to live life on their own terms. Our programs focus on training and employment, community living and disability determination for federal benefit programs. We are change agents and community builders, and we put the people we serve at the heart of everything we do.

For more than 35 years, Advocates for Human Potential, Inc. (AHP) has worked passionately to improve health systems and business operations through research and evaluation, training and technical assistance and professional consulting to help organizations and individuals reach their full potential.