Global Wall Covering Market Research 2031 | Growing at a CAGR of 4.7%

increase in government and private investments in infrastructure in developed countries have fueled the market growth.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wall covering market size was valued at $152 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $239.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The global wall covering market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study.

Wall covering is used to enhance the aesthetic appearance and protect the vertical surfaces of houses and offices. Depending on individual needs, it is a covering that may be used on both internal areas and external facades. Wall coverings are widely implemented in residential and non-residential sectors. Wallpaper, wall-panel, and tiles such as marble and ceramics are some of the popular materials used as wall coverings. Wallpaper and tiles are used at offices, business premises, and homes to make them look elegant and stylish.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨: The COVID 19 outbreak has affected the growth of the wall covering industry owing to the lockdown measure in the countries and delay in manufacturing and production of wall coverings such as tiles, and wallpaper which are utilized in residential and non-residential buildings or structures.

The wall covering market has experienced growth as a result of an increase in construction and infrastructure activities. A change toward visually pleasing interior and exterior wall designs has occurred as a result of rise in personal disposable income, which is anticipated to support market development. Furthermore, rise in construction spending in developing countries is expected to have a positive impact on total market demand. For instance, in March 2022, the U.S. President invested $3.1 billion in funding for new energy-efficient residential buildings. Hence, these investments are expected to provide lucrative growth in the wall covering market.

Product Type

• Wallpaper

• Wal panel

• Tile

o Material type

 Ceramic

 Vinyl

 Porcelain

Printing type

• Digital

• Traditional

Application

• New Construction

• Renovation

End User

• Residential

• Non-residential

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the wall covering market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing wall covering market opportunities.

• The market research is offered along the wall covering market overview with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the wall covering market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

