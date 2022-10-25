LDH to hold flu vaccination clinic in Baton Rouge

The Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Office of Public Health (OPH) Region 2 (Capital Area) will host a flu vaccination clinic to ensure Louisianans have access to the flu vaccine. Getting vaccinated with the flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your family against influenza (flu).

COVID-19 vaccines (primary series and the COVID-19 bivalent boosters), as well as the monkeypox vaccine, will also be available.

The flu, COVID-19, and monkeypox vaccines are available at no cost to individuals. However, if you have insurance, bring your insurance card for billing purposes. Any existing COVID-19 vaccine card will be updated.

On-site vaccines will be available from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the following location (no appointment needed):

East Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit: Wednesday, October 26, 2022; 353 N. 12th St., Baton Rouge

Flu vaccine guidance

CDC and LDH recommend that all individuals ages 6 months and older receive a flu shot by the end of October. The flu shot is particularly encouraged among high-risk populations such as pregnant women, children below the age of 5, adults age 65 and up, and immunocompromised children and adults with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and asthma.

COVID-19 vaccine guidance

CDC and LDH also recommend that everyone ages 6 months and up get vaccinated against COVID-19 and that everyone ages 5 and up get a booster as soon as they are eligible.

For more information on where to find flu and COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana, visit vaccines.gov

Monkeypox vaccine eligibility

As of August 31, 2022, the expanded criteria for vaccination include people in Louisiana who meet one of the following:

Gay/bisexual men or transgender people who are sexually active with more than one partner Anyone who is at high risk of monkeypox exposure. This includes but is not limited to people who: Are HIV positive or receive medicines to prevent HIV infection (PrEP) Are experiencing homelessness Use IV drugs Give or receive money or other goods in exchange for sex Have significant, skin-to-skin contact with others in a social or sexual venue Work at establishments where sexual or intimate activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs, hotels)

Clinicians or laboratory staff who are at high risk of occupational exposure

Anyone who has been determined to be at high risk by a healthcare provider or public health official

While not new, monkeypox is a potentially serious viral illness caused by a virus not commonly seen in the United States, that is spread through close physical contact. The disease can make you sick, including a possibly painful rash, which may look like bumps on your skin, blisters or ulcers. Some people have a flu-like illness before they develop a rash.

According to CDC, early data suggest that gay, bisexual, same-gender-loving, and other men who have sex with men make up a high number of cases. However, anyone who has been in close, personal contact with someone who has monkeypox can be infected, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Monkeypox guidance

Testing for monkeypox is now widely available. If you have symptoms and would like to be tested for monkeypox, contact your healthcare provider. Anyone without a provider or insurance can also be tested at their local parish health unit or community clinic: ldh.la.gov/phu

If your test for monkeypox is positive, stay isolated until your rash has healed, all scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed.