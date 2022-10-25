Pelosi Statement on the Conclusion of the First Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform

Zagreb, Croatia – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the conclusion of the First Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform: “The First Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform presented the opportunity for the United States and our allies and partners to declare our unified, unshakeable support for the people of Ukraine. “Russia’s brutal and unprovoked war is an assault on the sovereignty, territorial integrity and people of Ukraine and on Democracy itself. Congress on a bipartisan and bicameral basis will not waver in our efforts to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable. On behalf of the Congress, I made absolutely clear that America’s support for Ukraine will continue until victory is won. The remarks by Congressman Gerry Connolly, President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, on the central role of our transatlantic alliance in supporting Ukraine and countering Russian aggression were a valuable contribution to the discussion. “In addition to the plenary meetings, I was honored to participate in discussions with Speaker of the Riksdag Andreas Norlén of Sweden and First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament and Former Prime Minister Antti Rinne of Finland, legislative leaders of NATO’s two newest members. We also continued discussions from the G7 meeting in Berlin with President Bas of Germany on the allied commitment to Ukraine. “The courageous and patriotic leadership of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Speaker of the Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk is an inspiration to the world. The engagement of over fifty nations in this Summit is a statement of the international community’s overwhelming support for their fight. The success of this Summit is a success for Democracy, and I thank our Croatian hosts Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and Speaker Gordan Jandroković for making it possible. “Under President Biden, our support for Ukraine – and our determination to defend democracy – is here to stay until victory is won. Slava Ukraini!” # # #