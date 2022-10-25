Gov. Wolf Announces Nearly $45 Million in New Funding to Support the Success of Communities Across Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced nearly $45 million in new Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding to support community improvements that will help enhance the quality of life for residents.

“This funding will allow communities to make a variety of infrastructure updates,” said Gov. Wolf. “Whether it be water and sewage systems, parks, or social services, these dollars are going to help make communities better places to live, work, and play.”

The following projects were included in the most recent block of CDBG-CV funding approvals:

Butler County

$3,755,698 to the Butler County Commissioners for a new sewer system in the Village of Boyers, Marion Township. Funds will be used to help the township build a new sewage system to handle the needs of the Boyers area residents, under a consent order from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Updates will affect 24 homes on the old sewer system, 72 homes currently using on-lot systems, and approximately 15 businesses.

$1,428,159 to the City of Butler for park improvements as well as the Emergency Housing Repair Program. Funds will be used to make improvements at Butler Memorial Park, Christie Avenue Playground, Fr. Marinaro Park, and Rotary Park. Emergency Housing Repair Program funds will be used to provide free repairs to correct electrical, plumbing, heating, limited structural and carpentry, and roofing emergencies to eligible owner-occupied homeowners.

Clearfield County

$1,243,881 to the Clearfield County Commissioners for the Cooper Township Municipal Authority Safe and Healthy Water Initiative to replace water distribution lines as mandated by a consent order issued by Department of Environmental Protection. Funds will be used to install approximately 4,600 feet of water line and reconnect approximately 26 homes along Pheasant Drive, Old Turnpike Road, and Hardscrabble Road to the new main line with new service lines.

Clinton County

$8,112,115 to the Clinton County Commissioners for phase three of their 911 tower upgrades. Funds will be used to upgrade the radio equipment and software at the tower sites and at the public safety answering point. Upgrades will be made to the equipment within the 911 towers, including microwaves and a new digital radio system. Precast concrete shelters will be placed to protect the infrastructure and provide climate-control protection to the equipment. Finally, updates to the system’s microwave antennas will be made to allow for multiple pathways for every transmission tower.

$735,000 to the City of Lock Haven for updates to the Lock Haven Skatepark. Funds will be used to construct the redesigned skatepark using cement. The size of the park will be increased, and fencing will be removed. The new cement construction will provide approximately 20-30 years of use with the ability to be easily maintained, helping to combat the effects of heavy use the facility has been experiencing during the pandemic.

Crawford County

$1,241,960 to Crawford County Commissioners for Huidekoper Park improvements. Funds will be used to make improvements to the park to maintain safety for the community. Improvements will include new asphalt, hoops, nets, fencing line painting, and drinking fountain and water bottle filling stations. Greenspace updates will include an expanded walking trail with interpretive signage, community garden, dog park, disc golf course, cornhole court, and BBQ and horseshoe pits. Two new play unit additions will be constructed, one for ages 5-12 years and one for ages 2-5 years, both with a rubber surface for safety. Finally, parking area improvements will be made with ADA compliant spaces, marking, and signage, as well as stormwater drainage.

Dauphin County

$13,005,733 to the City of Harrisburg for city park improvements. Funds will be used to provide updates to 7th and Radnor Park, Jackson Lick, Reservoir Park Phase 3 and 4, Rumson playground, and Sunshine/Morrison Park. Rehabilitation efforts to the parks will include replacing playground and park equipment as well as developing spray parks and renovating sport courts.

Fayette County

$1,200,000 to the Fayette County Commissioners for phase two of the Fairchance Borough Water System Improvement Project. Funds will be used to replace several main distribution lines within the borough that are antiquated and highly comprised, leading to frequent loss of water service, infiltration, and contamination of the system. In addition, fire hydrants will be installed to assist the borough with fire protection and emergency services. This phase will focus on SR 857 from Green Street/Lyons Avenue intersection to Sheldon Avenue, and Sheldon Avenue from SR 587 to Kyle Avenue.

$662,477 to the City of Connellsville for improvements to the 12th Street Playground. Funds will be used to construct a new ADA compliant restroom facility, a new pavilion and picnic area, new parking facilities, and new sidewalks. The existing basketball courts will get new surfacing, poles, and hoops, and the fencing around Dek Hockey Court will be replaced. New bleachers will also be installed, and a new water feature/splash pad will be constructed.

Indiana County

$690,000 to the Indiana County Commissioners for improvements to the Indiana County Food Bank Warehouse. The food bank has purchased a new warehouse which requires renovations. Funds will be used to replace outside light poles, the roof, siding, gutters and downspouts, and exterior steel doors and the main entrance. HVAC improvements will also be made.

Lawrence County

$1,393,765 to the Lawrence County Commissioners for the Families First Housing program and theTemporary Emergency Assistance through Meals program. Funds will be used to renovate a 15,000-square-foot building located at the former Youth Detention Center on Frew Mill Road to be used to house six families.. Additionally, funds will be used to obtain and provide direct home delivery of frozen and fresh foods, dairy products, and shelf stable items in partnership with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.

Luzerne County

$300,000 to the City of Pittston to supplement their previously-funded CDBG-CV project to address housing rehabilitation needs of income qualifying, elderly and disabled houses to age in place in order to prevent congregate living, as well as for individuals and families with health-related issues that make them susceptible to COVID-19. Additional funds were requested due to an influx of eligible applicants for housing assistance.

Mifflin County

$3,542,520 to the Mifflin County Commissioners for the Hawstone Road Water Extension project. Funds will be used to extend public water to residents along Hawstone Road from Tower Hill Road to Hilti House Lane, providing lateral installation for 18 low-moderate income households as well. This new waterline extension will extend safe and potable water and provide new and improved fire protection in the targeted area.

NEPA Alliance (Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill, Wayne counties)

$1,000,000 to the Northeastern Pennsylvania (NEPA) Alliance to supplement their previously-funded CDBG-CV project for grants to businesses. Funds will be used to provide grants of up to $50,000 for small businesses and up to $15,000 for microenterprises that have been severely impacted due to COVID-19. It is estimated that a total of 75 jobs will be created/retained through this funding.

Somerset County

$1,500,000 to the Somerset County Commissioners for Lower Turkeyfoot Township water improvements. Funds will be used to install approximately 8,900 linear feet of PVC waterline as well as six fire hydrants and 42 service connections. These updates will improve the safety and water pressure for 42 households along Draketown Road and in and around the Village of Draketown.

Tioga County

$1,232,315 to the Tioga County Commissioners to supplement a previously-funded CDBG-CV project to improve the water system in the Village of Watrous. Funds will be used to remediate the poor quality of drinking water in Watrous and establish a permanent, safe, metered, and reliable distribution system.

Union County

$2,685,000 to the Union County Commissioners for updates to Hufnagle Park’s outdoor social gathering space. Funds will be used to remove the current gazebo to adequately construct seating to allow for social distancing. The new outdoor social gathering venue will consist of an elevated stage with roof covering, lighting, sound, and electrical hook ups to allow for musical, theatre, and other events to occur at the park. The new seating area will more than double the current available seating A new accessible walkway will be created from the event venue to the recently constructed washing/sanitizing restroom from Market Street.

Westmoreland County

$1,200,000 to the City of Jeanette for park improvements at seven identified parks and public facilities. Funds will be used to install new fencing, repave walkways, purchase new ADA compliant swing sets, install picnic tables, resurface basketball and tennis courts, install new benches, install new trash bins, install new cameras, and purchase new playground equipment.

CDBG-CV funds are made available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and enable communities to effectively prepare for, prevent the spread of, and respond to the impacts of coronavirus in their communities.

