Latest Seasonally Unadjusted Unemployment and Job Estimates for Local Labor Markets in Massachusetts for September 2022 

Boston, MA — October 25, 2022 - Local unemployment rates increased in two labor market areas, decreased in twenty-one areas, and remained unchanged in one area in the state during the month of September compared to August, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported.

Compared to September 2021, the rates were down in twenty-four labor market areas.

Of the fifteen areas for which estimates are published, six NECTA areas gained jobs compared to the previous month. The largest percentage increases occurred in the Springfield MA-CT (+1.2%), Lowell-Billerica-Chelmsford MA-NH (+0.9%), and Leominster-Gardner (+0.8%) areas.

From September 2021 to September 2022, fourteen areas gained jobs with the largest percentage increases seen in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton (+5.3%), Lowell-Billerica-Chelmsford MA-NH (+5.2%), and Framingham (+4.1%) areas.

The statewide seasonally adjusted preliminary jobs estimate showed an increase of 13,800 jobs in September and an over-the-year gain of 151,700 jobs.

In order to compare the statewide rate to local unemployment rates, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the statewide unadjusted unemployment rate for September 2022 was 3.1 percent, down four-tenths of a percentage point from the revised August estimate and two-tenths of a percentage point below the nation’s unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.3 percent.

Last week, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the month of September 2022 was 3.4 percent, down two-tenths of a percentage point from the revised August 2022 estimate of 3.6 percent. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September 2022 was 3.5 percent.

The unadjusted unemployment rates and job estimates for the labor market areas reflect seasonal fluctuations and therefore may show different levels and trends than the statewide seasonally adjusted estimates.

The estimates for the labor force, unemployment rates, and jobs in Massachusetts are based on different statistical methodologies specified by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

NOTES: The preliminary October 2022 and the revised September 2022 unemployment rates, labor force data and jobs estimates for Massachusetts will be released on Friday, November 18, 2022; local unemployment statistics will be released on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Detailed labor market information is available at http://www.mass.gov/EconomicResearch. See the 2022 Media Advisory for a complete list of release dates.

