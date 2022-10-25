Global Concrete Market Research, 2031 | Expected to Reach $972,046.3 Million By 2030

Concrete Market by Concrete

Increase in government expenditures for development & reconstruction & repair of infrastructures such as improvement of roads, bridges drives the market growth.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- concrete market was valued at $617,260.1 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $972,046.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

global concrete market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study.

Concrete market includes revenue generated by sales of ready-mix concrete and precast products & elements. Ready-mix concrete is a mixture of cement, sand, water, aggregates, and sometimes binding adhesives. It is manufactured in batches at a central plant instead of mixing it on the job site. It is then transported to job site generally using mobile concrete trucks or trailers

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The concrete market was initially hampered owing to restrictions on construction activities. Ready-mix plants were at loss during the period. However, the market started recovering as lockdown restrictions were uplifted.

In addition, precast products include paving stones & slabs, bricks, AAC blocks, and other similar products that are generally manufactured in bulk quantity, whereas precast element includes façade, floor, building blocks, pipe, and other similar products. These elements are generally used in construction of large infrastructures such as bridges and water management systems.

Key Market Segments

By Concrete Type

• Ready-mix Concrete

o Transit Mix Concrete

o Central Mix Concrete

o Shrink Mix Concrete

• Precast Products

o Paving Stones & Slabs

o Bricks

o AAC blocks

o Others

• Precast Elements

o Facade

o Floor

o Building blocks

o Pipe

o Others

By Application

• Reinforced Concrete

• Non-reinforced Concrete

By End-User industry

• Roads & Highways

• Tunnels

• Residential Buildings

• Non-Residential Buildings

• Dams & Power Plants

• Mining

• Others



Key Players

• CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

• CRH

• Forterra

• Heidelbergcement AG

• Holcim

• Shay Murtagh Precast Ltd

• Sika AG

• Votorantim S.A.

• Weckenmann Anlagentechnik GmbH & Co. KG

• Wells Concrete

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging concrete market trends and dynamics.

• In-depth concrete market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

• A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

• The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.