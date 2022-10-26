Adenza partners with C6 Bank to Offer Custody Solution to Global Investment Accounts

Adenza extends presence in Latin America with addition of a Brazilian innovative digital bank

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adenza, formed by the merger of Calypso Technology and AxiomSL, announced that it has been selected by C6 Bank to provide Custody Solutions to its Global Investment accounts, the platform that offers international funds and stock market investments to its domestic clients. C6 Bank deployed Adenza’s cross-asset post trade processing platform, extending the bank’s management of custody for its clients.

The solution will significantly increase the sophistication and capabilities of the bank’s business operations. C6 Bank launched a 100% digital global accounts service for its clients in August 2019, and started to offer international investments options in April 2021. The determining factors in selecting Adenza were related to the ability to support multiple markets and products, offering more investment options to C6 Bank’s clients.

Adenza offers rapidly expanding regional banks like C6 Bank the ability to be more competitive with a flexible, front-to-back trading and regulatory solutions that evolves with them as they grow. The platform allows them to scale quickly to add new functionality and take advantage of market opportunities. This is backed by a strong presence in the region, with product support and services teams on the ground supporting nearly 40 customers across Latin America.

“Adenza provides us a high-quality service that streamlines the operations of our Global Invest. We are happy with the partnership and hope it can develop further in the future,” said Igor Rongel, head of investments at C6 Bank.

Luis Gustavo Penteado, Sales Director for Latin America in Adenza, commented: “The industry shows that the banks (especially the fast-growing challenger ones) are looking for complete solutions instead of fragmented systems to support the end-to-end process to avoid operational risks with the flexibility and scalability to grow with them while they focus on their core business. This important win reaffirms our strong commitment to the Latin American markets. It is great to see the recent traction in Brazil. C6 Bank is a true innovator in the local market, and we are excited to support them in this initiative and to be part of their journey of continued growth extending it to the regulatory demands.”

About C6 Bank

C6 Bank is a complete bank, launched in 2019, which surpassed the mark of 20 million customers in Brazil in August 2022. Without physical branches, the financial institution already has more than 60 products and services in its portfolio, including free current accounts, credit card without annual fee, free transfers and withdrawals, toll tag, credit, Global Account, investment platform with assets from Brazil and abroad, marketplace with more than 60 thousand items, among others. C6 Bank serves individuals, MEIs and SMEs and is present in 100% of Brazilian municipalities. In June 2022, it was elected one of the best companies for LGBTI+ to work for, according to an unprecedented survey by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC), in partnership with the Mais Diversidade Institute and the LGBTI+ Business and Rights Forum. It is the only Brazilian bank to integrate the Cybersecurity at MIT Sloan (CAMS). More information about the bank at https://www.c6bank.com.br.

About Adenza

Adenza provides customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms which can be delivered on-premises or on-cloud. Adenza enables financial institutions to consolidate and streamline their operations with front-to-back solutions integrated with data management and reporting, benefitting from a single source of truth across the business.

With headquarters in London and New York, Adenza has more than 60,000 users across the world’s largest financial institutions spanning global and regional banks, broker dealers, insurers, asset managers, pension funds, hedge funds, central banks, stock exchanges and clearing houses, securities services providers and corporates.

