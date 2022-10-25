NHTSA Issues E-Cite Official Notice Allowing Special Exemption Approving Registration to Manufacture EV Vehicles

/EIN News/ -- BOTHELL, WA, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC PINK:VAPR) announced that it has received an official notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has approved the registration of E-Cite as a replica motor vehicle manufacturer allowing it to produce its line of vehicles under a special new exemption.



E-Cite is now exempt from 49 U.S.C. 30112 (a)’s prohibition on the manufacture, sale, offer for sale, introduction into interstate commerce or importation of motor vehicles that do not meet all applicable Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) and is free to move forward with the manufacture of its vehicles under the regulations provided under the exemption specifically 49 CFR 565.16(b).

The approval of the exemption includes the registration for manufacture of all three E-Cites vehicles including its affordable sportscar, Super SUV Truck, and all-wheel drive, all electric Hypercar. All three vehicles have now been approved for manufacture and sale with the "NHTSA" in accordance with (49 CFR Part 586) for use on public roads.

E-Cite Motors COO Gene Langmesser commented: "To have actually received approval in just months as opposed to years further validates E-Cite’s unique advantage in bringing quality vehicles to market. This is a very significant milestone that accelerates our timeline and development strategy."

Whereas the initial timeline for traditional manufactures such as Tesla, Ford, Jaguar, etc. (who do not qualify for the exemption) to be able to deliver a production vehicle to market generally exceeds 3 years and often longer at a very high cost, E-Cite expects to be delivering its first production vehicles for the 2023 model year. That is less than 12 months from inception to the showroom.

This is possible because E-Cite's vehicles officially qualify under the "Low Volume Vehicle Manufacturers Act of 2015."

E-Cite Motors has developed designs that allow the production of vehicles utilizing a revolutionary modular chassis that uses electric motors. This allows for configurations ranging from low powered batteries and only a single motor on up to a high-powered 1000+hp performance vehicle utilizing AWD and 4 motors.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is an agency of the U.S. federal government, part of the Department of Transportation. It describes its mission as "Save lives, prevent injuries, reduce vehicle-related crashes related to transportation in the United States".

Note* E-Cite's vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors

www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR recently acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com , and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.