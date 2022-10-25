Bosch Expanding Dorchester County Operations with Launch of Electric Motor Production

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Bosch, a leading global supplier of technology and services, today announced the launch of electric motor production at its operation in Dorchester County. The company also announced a $260 million investment expected to create 350 new jobs associated with this new production line.

With operations in Dorchester County since 1974, Bosch is expanding its mobility-related production with new electrification products including rotor, stator and final-assembled electric motors. An electric motor converts electrical energy into mechanical energy to provide propulsion in electric vehicles.

Located at 8101 Dorchester Road in North Charleston, Bosch will produce electric motors in a building that formerly manufactured diesel components. The company will also expand the building by nearly 75,000 square feet to accommodate for future additional production of electric motors.

Electric motor production at the Dorchester County operation is already underway, and the expansion is expected to be complete by 2025. The company is re-skilling and up-skilling current Bosch associates as part of the transition to support electrification. Individuals interested in new opportunities with the Bosch team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.

In August, Bosch also announced an expansion at its Anderson County facility to include the production of fuel cell stacks that will drive hydrogen-powered Class 8 trucks.

QUOTES

“We have grown our electrification business globally and here in the North American region. We’ve invested more than $6 billion in electromobility development, and in 2021, our global orders for electromobility surpassed $10 billion for the first time. Local production helps to advance our customers’ regional electrification strategies and further supports the market demand for electrification.”

-Bosch North America President Mike Mansuetti

“As more electrified solutions come to the market, the strong footprint and skilled workforce in South Carolina are well established to help organizations bring these solutions to the market. We are grateful for another strong commitment from Bosch to our state.”

-Gov. Henry McMaster

“Bosch is paving the way by showing the growth opportunities for existing manufacturing facilities that support new technology. Congratulations to Bosch on another major investment in South Carolina.”

-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“South Carolina Ports celebrates Bosch as it embarks on electric motor production in Dorchester County. Bosch’s significant investment will power electric vehicles and create more jobs in the Lowcountry. SC Ports has been a critical component of Bosch’s supply chain for decades, providing efficient operations and reliable service. We are thrilled to continue supporting Bosch’s innovations as it grows its electrification business.”

-SC Ports President and Chief Executive Officer Barbara Melvin

“We are proud of our long-term relationship with Bosch and congratulate them on their latest expansion in Dorchester County. Bosch’s decision to bring electric vehicle technology to Dorchester County is yet another example of our ongoing commitment to help our businesses and industries prosper.”

-Dorchester County Council Chairman Bill Hearn

“Our region offers an incredible combination of resources for world-renowned manufacturers, and this expansion of Bosch’s footprint after years of residency in Dorchester County is testament to why the tri-county area is prime for global business. Congratulations to Bosch, our partners in Dorchester County and to everyone involved in this impactful economic development win that will bring jobs and opportunities to our residents.”

-Charleston Regional Development Alliance Chairman Mike Fuller

