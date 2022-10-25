Pritzker Military Museum & Library to Celebrate Service Members During November with Special Events

Free PMML Admission on November 10, Veterans Day and in-person/hybrid programs to honor service members

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Illinois, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Veterans Day, the Pritzker Military Museum & Library (PMML) announces plans for a month-long celebration featuring free in-person and hybrid programs throughout November. Celebrating Service Members programming includes free admission to the PMML on November 10 and Veterans Day, an opportunity to send troops letters and cards with free books from Bernie's Book Bank, “Service Dogs for Veterans: Learn How Canine Companions Serve Veterans” program, as well as an author talk with Ben Kesling discussing his new book “Bravo Company: An Afghanistan Deployment and Its Aftermath.”

“We are proud to recognize our servicemen and women and the sacrifices they’ve made to protect this great nation,” said Pritzker Military Museum & Library Founder, Colonel (IL) Jennifer N. Pritzker, IL ARNG (Retired). “Words cannot express the appreciation we have for their bravery, determination, and devotion to duty. We invite the community to join us for events and programs honoring them as well as those who continue to advocate and fight for our freedoms.”

November 1-30 - FREE

Holiday Cards for Our Troops

The PMML will kick off its celebration by partnering with United Soldiers and Sailors of America to send holiday cards to soldiers stationed around the globe. Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Wednesday, Nov. 30, visitors are encouraged to stop by the PMML’s card-writing station to create a drawing, letter or hand-written card for a deployed soldier. Children ages 7 to 11 who write a letter will have the option receive a book bundle courtesy of Bernie's Book Bank. Book bundles are available on a first come, first-served basis in the PMML library. Learn more on the webpage.

November 10 - FREE

Service Dogs for Veterans: Learn How Canine Companions Serve Veterans

On Nov. 10, at 1 p.m., the Pritzker Military Museum & Library, in partnership with Pets for Vets Chicagoland chapter and the American Veteran Service Dog Academy, will host “Service Dogs for Veterans: Learn How Canine Companions Serve Veterans.” Attendees will hear from organization representatives as well as meet a veteran and his service dog. Registration for this event is recommended.

Bravo Company: An Afghanistan Deployment and Its Aftermath

Also, on Nov. 10, at 6 p.m., the PMML will welcome Ben Kesling to discuss his book, “Bravo Company: An Afghanistan Deployment and Its Aftermath.” This book tells the story of the war in Afghanistan through the eyes of the men of one unit, part of a combat-hardened parachute infantry regiment in the 82nd Airborne Division. Bravo Company follows the men from their initial enlistment and training, through their deployment and a major shift in their mission, and then on to what has happened in the decade since, returning to combat in other units or moving on with their lives as civilians—or struggling to do so. Attendees can register for this event on the website.

November 11 - FREE

Veterans Day

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, take advantage of free admission at the PMML. While there, attendees can explore the Museum & Library’s exhibit, “Life Behind the Wire: Prisoners of War.” This exhibit highlights American POW experiences from the American Revolution to the present, with significant focus on World War II and Vietnam, through stories that expose the struggles, challenges, and triumphs of life in captivity. Guests can explore artifacts, archival materials, photographs, and oral histories that examine international laws pertaining to POWs and day-to-day life in a POW camp, which are drawn from the special collections and archives of the PMML and POW materials on loan to the Museum. The PMML is open from 10a.m. until 4p.m. on Veterans Day.

“Veterans Day is a special day to express gratitude to the soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and coast guardsmen that have served this country,” said Pritzker Military Museum & Library President, Dr. Krewasky Salter. “Our goal for the PMML’s November programs is to ensure that all ages can join us in celebrating our troops. We encourage you to participate in these events to learn about how our military history has shaped our country, and informs us for the future.”

Learn more and register by visiting the Museum & Library’s Celebrating Service Members webpage.

About Pritzker Military Museum & Library

The Pritzker Military Museum & Library aims to increase the public’s understanding of military history, military affairs, and national security by providing a forum for the study and exploration of our military - past, present, and future - with a specific focus on their stories of service, sacrifices, and shared values. With national and global reach, these spaces and events aim to share the stories of those who served and their contributions as citizens & soldiers, helping citizens everywhere appreciate the relationship between the armed forces and the civilians whose freedoms they protect. A non-governmental, non-partisan organization, the Museum & Library features diverse collections, scholarly initiatives, and public programs from its flagship center in downtown Chicago to its world-class research center and park currently under construction in Somers, Wisconsin.

Attachment

Erika Davis TAWANI Enterprises, Inc. (312) 374-9455 erika.davis@tawani.net