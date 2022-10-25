Norton Rose Fulbright grows in St. Louis with veteran healthcare lawyer

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that accomplished healthcare lawyer David Aplington has joined its St. Louis office as counsel.

Aplington joins the firm from BJC HealthCare, having spent 25 years as in-house counsel with the major academic health system. Most recently as BJC’s senior vice president and general counsel, he was responsible for all legal service operations for the $6 billion, 14-hospital health system, including regulatory advice, corporate governance, corporate structure, risk management, antitrust advice, financing and tax issues. Aplington has led and coordinated the legal work on several significant transactions, including the acquisition of two hospitals and the divestiture of one hospital.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Dave is a fantastic lawyer with valuable in-house experience. He is also incredibly invested in and dedicated to the St. Louis community, which aligns with our culture of leadership and service to the communities where our lawyers live and work.”

Stacey Murphy, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Healthcare and Partner-in-Charge of the firm’s St. Louis and Denver offices, said:

“Dave is highly regarded as a steadfast and trusted advisor. He has extensive experience in the healthcare industry and offers a business-minded approach that will benefit our team and our clients alike.”

Aplington, who won the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award by Missouri Lawyers Media in recognition of his legal career and community service, said:

“I am excited to join Norton Rose Fulbright, which has a strong healthcare and life sciences practice that I have long admired. I worked with lawyers from the firm for years during my time in-house, and I look forward to collaborating further with the team.”

Aplington is active in the St. Louis community and has served on the boards of several legal and community nonprofits, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis and the St. Louis Health Lawyers Association. He was presented with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Service to Youth Award this year.

Licensed in Missouri and Illinois, Aplington received his law degree magna cum laude from the University of Illinois College of Law and his bachelor’s degree summa cum laude in finance from the University of Illinois.

