Dresner Partners Hosts International Investment Banking Conference in Chicago

Attendees included international members of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading M&A partnerships, as well as some of Chicago’s top M&A professionals

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank is pleased to announce that it hosted an international investment banking conference for one of the world’s leading M&A partnerships, Mergers Alliance, earlier this month in Chicago. The conference, held at the historic Chicago Athletic Association Hotel located at 12 S. Michigan Avenue, spanned four days and included close to 100 attendees from 25 countries along with some of Chicago’s top M&A professionals. Attendees participated in sector sessions, panel discussions and one-on-one meetings. They also enjoyed featured guest speakers and some of Chicago’s finest attractions.



Mergers Alliance is one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. In 2021 Mergers Alliance member firms completed 118 M&A deals representing $10.3 billion in transaction value. 30 percent of Mergers Alliance transactions in 2021 were cross-border with an average value of $80 million.

Commenting on the conference, Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners which is a Mergers Alliance member firm, said, “It was a pleasure to have our headquarters host our colleagues from Mergers Alliance and showcase Chicago’s dynamic business environment and M&A professionals. During our 30-plus year history, Dresner has been actively involved in facilitating numerous cross-border transactions for clients across a variety of industries. Whether you’re seeking opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia or other parts of the world, opening your transaction to a larger pool of financial and strategic buyers can have a significant positive effect in increasing returns for shareholders. We look forward to completing more deals with our Mergers Alliance colleagues and maximizing results for our clients.”

Stas Michael, Managing Director of Mergers Alliance, said, “On behalf of all of our Mergers Alliance colleagues in attendance, we would like to thank the Dresner Partners team for organizing such a fantastic event which featured a high level of engagement and interaction across several sectors including consumer, healthcare, industrials, technology and services, and energy and sustainability. Despite current market volatility and headwinds due to inflation, along with other factors, we remain very optimistic about deal-flow and the future of cross-border M&A.”

Featured speakers during the conference included Ryan James Boyle, Senior Economist within the Global Risk Management division of Northern Trust. A panel discussion on the “State of Middle Market M&A” also featured the following speakers:

Scott Brown, Senior Partner, The Edgewater Funds

Chris Nolan, Managing Director, Dresner Partners

Scott Rubenstein, Managing Director, BMO Sponsor Finance

Suzie Saxman, Partner and M&A Chair, Seyfarth Shaw

Steven Sherman, Managing Director and Head of Financial Consulting Services, Loop Capital

Lindsey Wendler, Managing Director, Dresner Partners

About Dresner Partners

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York, Fort Lauderdale, Dallas, and Palo Alto. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

