Greystone Once Again Ranks as #1 Commercial Lender for HUD’s 2022 Fiscal Year

Greystone’s FY2022 Volume for Multifamily and Healthcare Loan Firm Commitments Totals $3.6 Billion

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance firm, announced it ranks #1* based on dollar volume of multifamily and healthcare Firm Commitments issued by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the agency’s 2022 fiscal year ending September 30, 2022. During this period, Greystone originated and obtained Firm Commitments for 177 multifamily and healthcare facility HUD-insured loans totaling $3.6 billion, representing 14.2% overall market share – the largest of such FHA lenders and nearly double the second-highest ranking lender – for HUD-insured multifamily and healthcare loans.



Greystone ranked highest based on dollar volume for Firm Commitments issued under HUD’s multifamily MAP program with $2.88 billion in origination volume for 131 multifamily properties, as well as HUD’s healthcare LEAN program, totaling $676 million in origination volume for 46 healthcare properties, which include skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

“I want to congratulate our incredible team for their hard work in reaching this achievement and thank our clients for their loyalty and trust over the years, as well as thank HUD for their tremendous partnership,” said Nikhil Kanodia, head of Greystone’s FHA lending group. “Despite the headwinds facing the CRE sector today, we continue to see demand for HUD-insured financing products, and Greystone’s efforts to simplify and speed up the closing of this highly attractive debt financing, as well as adding a short-term bridge solution, has resulted in our consistent leadership position in the market.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a leading national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

*For HUD’s 2022 fiscal year. Based upon combined firm commitments of Greystone Funding Company LLC and Greystone Servicing Company LLC.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com