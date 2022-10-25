TopLine Financial Credit Union Wins Statewide Awards For Financial Education Efforts and Member Service Initiatives

TopLine receives MNCUN’s Desjardins Financial Education Awards for Youth and Adult and Louise Herring Philosophy-in-Action Member Service Award

/EIN News/ -- MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , was named a winner of both the Youth and Adult Desjardins Financial Education Awards and the Louise Herring Philosophy-in-Action Member Service Award, sponsored by the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) and the Credit Union National Association (CUNA). The Desjardin awards recognize credit unions for superior youth and adult financial education programs benefiting the credit union's members and communities. The Louise Herring award recognizes credit unions that demonstrate in an extraordinary way the practical application of the movement's principles in serving their members.



TopLine was recognized in the Desjardins Youth category for a partnership with the Wayzata School District and becoming a sponsoring partner for their high school’s Compass program, an experiential professional career studies program for juniors and seniors. A team of four students the collaborated work with the TopLine team to identify opportunities for young adults to build their financial literacy while identifying and creating tools to start a positive financial path.

TopLine was awarded the Desjardins Adult category for a partnership with LSS Financial Counseling Services, a nationally-recognized Minnesota non-profit organization to provide access to free financial education services to better manage personal finances. All TopLine members and their family have access to up to six (6) free confidential financial education counseling sessions annually with a certified consumer credit counselor. Additionally, LSS’ certified consumer credit and student loan counselors offer free financial education workshops virtually over Zoom.

TopLine was recognized in the Louise Herring category for the creation of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility (DEIA) Advisory Group, comprised of 8 employees. The group is currently focusing on internal education efforts, discussion forum sessions and career journeys to continue to strengthen the credit union’s culture, foster inclusion and ensure all voices are heard and valued with the purpose of preserving the cooperative spirit of “people helping people” to aspire to Belong, Celebrate, Unite with each other.

Statewide winning award entries were then sent to Credit Union National Association (CUNA) to compete against statewide winners from across the country. Entries will be judged by the CUNA Awards Committee this fall and winning entries will be recognized during the 2023 Governmental Affairs Conference in Washington, DC.

“We are dedicated to helping our members and consumers understand their personal finances and feel privileged to act as financial resource expert, and will continue to offer free financial education programming to benefit our members and communities,” said Tom Smith, TopLine Financial Credit Union President and CEO. “The formal rollout of TopLine’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility (DEIA) Advisory Group is to continue on our path of “people helping people” and bring a greater sense of belonging to the forefront for our employees, members and our communities.”

