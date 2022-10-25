Owing to the Widespread Proliferation of IoT and Cloud Computing Paves the way for Data Centre Containment Solution, States Fact.MR

Major Players Attempt To Establish A Direct Presence In The Local Markets By Establishing A Robust Distribution Network In Numerous Nations Driving The Market

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global data centre containment solution market is likely at US$ 626.4 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. This has created significant opportunity for the market players in the segment owing to which investment in data centres in large enterprises.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the growing need for big data and analytics from industries like BFSI, telecom, IT, and healthcare, etc. will increase sales of data centre containment solutions. Further, small and major retail businesses are mobilising their resources online to offer great customer care as a result of the expansion of the e-commerce sector. Since a highly effective data centre is required for this, the market for data centre containment solutions is expected to grow over the course of the forecast period.

Data centre containment solution market is well-positioned in the developed countries of North America and Europe owing to the considerable widespread proliferation of internet of things and cloud and edge computing which is providing stellar growth avenues to the market. The government across the world are investing in strengthening digital infrastructure which has boosted the market globally.

The primary factor driving the data center containment market will expand as a result of technological and innovative developments that allow businesses to store enormous volumes of data in constrained spaces. This means that small businesses can also make use of these possibilities to shift their data online while spending less money and keeping up with the industry's expanding needs. Smaller area and more data will result in more customers for the business, which could be advantageous for both the customer and the business.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global data centre containment solution market is projected to grow 15.6% and reach US$ 2,665.9 million by 2032.

The market witnessed 10.4% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Under data centre type segment, the large enterprise dominates the market with US$ 380.6 million valuations in 2022.

North America’s market share was 53.2% in 2021.

Aisle containment is going to dominate the market in 2022 with market value of US$ 361.3 million.

Based on region, demand is expected to increase at Y-O-Y growth of 12.9% and 13.5%, respectively, in North America and Europe in 2022.

Segmentation of Data Centre Containment Solution

Data Centre Containment Solution Market by Containment Type: Aisle Containment Headgear Hot Aisle Containment Cold Aisle Containment Rack-based Chimney Containment Curtain Containments In row Cooling Containments

Data Centre Containment Solution Market by Arrangement: Soft Containment Rigid Containment Hybrid (Soft + Rigid) Modular Containment

Data Centre Containment Solution Market by Data Center Type: SMEs Large Enterprise

Data Centre Containment Solution Market by Data Center Size: Mini (1-10) Small (11-200) Medium (201-800 Large (801-3000) Massive (3000-9000) Mega (>9000)

Data Centre Containment Solution Market by Region: North Americas Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa





Competitive Landscape

In order to promote innovations, increase investments in new business domains, and strengthen their competitive position in the market, the firms operating in the data center containment solution market are concentrating on identifying prospective acquisitions and mergers.

Furthermore, the companies that provide data center containment solutions are focusing on identifying potential targets for mergers and acquisitions in order to foster innovations, raise investments in new business areas, and improve their competitive position in the market. With room to develop in the future, this will enable them to boost the company's market share and growth. This will give them the ability to increase the company's market share and growth, with room to do so in the future.



Key Players

Vertiv Group Corp

Eaton Corp PLC

nVent Electric PLC

The Siemon Company

Legrand SA

Crenlo LLC

Sealco, LLC

Maysteel Industries, LLC

Tate Access Floors, Inc.

Subzero Engineering

42U (DirectNet)

Polargy, Inc

Market Development

Companies are focusing on targeting potential acquisitions and mergers in order to drive innovations, enhancing investments in new business fields and improving their competitive position in the market.

In order to include energy efficiency on the list of essential operating factors, businesses in the market are concentrating on green initiatives. Additionally, it has become crucial to control data centres' energy usage and raise their level of competitiveness. Additionally, a lot of businesses are becoming selective about using sustainable solutions in an effort to cut down on energy waste and costs.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global data centre containment solution market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Containment (Aisle Containment (Hot Aisle Containment, Cold Aisle Containment), Rack-based Chimney Containment, Curtain Containments), Arrangement (Soft Containment, Rigid Containment, Hybrid (Soft + Rigid), Modular Containment), Data Centre Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise), Data Centre Size (Mini (1-10), Small (11-200), Medium (201-800), Large (801-3000), Massive (3000-9000), Mega (>9000)), across major regions of the world (North Americas, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

