Consumers Have a New Favorite Way to Save Money on Their Internet Plans: Bundling with Mobile

Customers who bundle their internet and mobile services are most satisfied with the price they pay, a new HighSpeedInternet.com survey finds

/EIN News/ -- Salt Lake City, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans are ditching their internet and TV bundles and fighting inflation with a new trend: packages that combine mobile and internet services, according to a HighSpeedInternet.com survey of 8,000 internet customers.

"ISPs are offering mobile service to their internet customers at really competitive rates, often slashing the price you pay at a large cell carrier in half,” said Austin Aguirre, an internet expert at HighSpeedInternet.com. Add in a discount to internet service on top of those great deals, and customers have a very compelling reason to bundle internet with mobile.

On the other hand, internet and TV bundles seem to be getting a little less enticing each year. That notion is reflected in the survey results, with 42% of Americans saying they bundle their internet and TV plans — down from 58% in 2021.

Other key findings:

TV bundlers gave a lower satisfaction rating for price ( 3.2/5 ) than customers who don’t bundle at all ( 3.4/5 ).

) than customers who don’t bundle at all ( ). Mobile bundlers reported a higher level of price satisfaction ( 3.6/5 ) than customers who don’t bundle at all ( 3.3/5 ).

) than customers who don’t bundle at all ( ). 17% of customers surveyed this year said they bundle their internet and mobile service.

“With ISPs pushing internet and mobile bundling with great rates and deep discounts, we expect to see more internet customers bundling with mobile. Customers clearly like the deals they are getting with these bundles,” concluded Aguirre.

For more information about the 2022 Customer Satisfaction Survey visit: https://www.highspeedinternet.com/resources/customer-satisfaction-survey.

Methodology:

HighSpeedInternet.com’s 2022 Customer Satisfaction Survey is based on responses from 8,000 internet customers across the country. Customers were asked to rate key areas of their internet service (speed, price, reliability, customer service) as well as their overall satisfaction with their provider. This survey collected sentiment responses from customers and does not represent actual technical performance. Analysis not focused on a specific ISP or the national or regional provider groups uses all applicable survey responses, including those of ISPs that were excluded from the report rankings.

