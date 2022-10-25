FirstLight’s Great Northern Shootout Hockey Tournament to Be Held November 26-27 at Norwich University

The 24th annual NCAA Division III tournament takes place Thanksgiving weekend

/EIN News/ -- Albany, NY, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud, and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, will host the FirstLight Great Northern Shootout November 25-26 at Norwich University.

This NCAA Division III college hockey tournament takes place annually during Thanksgiving weekend among three colleges with one additional invited team. Norwich University in Vermont, State University of New York Plattsburgh, and Middlebury College in Vermont are the three mainstays of the event. This year, Aurora University in Illinois is the invited college.

The tournament, which rotates among the three regular participants, will be held at Norwich’s Kreitzberg Arena in Northfield, Vermont. Norwich University was the victor of last year’s Shootout at Middlebury College and won the coveted Shootout Cup.

Since the first tournament was held in 1998, a participating team has gone on to win the NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Division III title nine times. The tournament is a major college hockey attraction and area tradition that regularly boasts some of the top teams in the country. Coverage has been hailed by several local sports reporters as being “the best tournament in Division III hockey.”

“We are honored to once again host this flagship event that celebrates a beloved sport and marks an important Thanksgiving tradition for many local college hockey fans,” said FirstLight President and CEO Kurt Van Wagenen. “This celebrated tournament honors the talent and drive of these athletes, and has been a source of community spirit and fan camaraderie for years.”

The games will be livestreamed by the Northeast Sports Network. Check local listings for station information. For more details, visit www.firstlight.net/shootout. To purchase tickets, visit https://cadetstickets.universitytickets.com. Tickets go on sale a week prior to the event, and sell for $20 for a four-game seat pass, or $11 for a two-game seat pass. Special pricing is available for standing only tickets for adults and youth. Tickets for children under 5 are free. Consider buying in advance as tickets may sell out.

