Agricultural Pheromones Market to Garner $6.1 billion by 2026 Globally - Says MarketsandMarkets™

According to MarketsandMarkets™, the "Agricultural Pheromones Market by Crop Type (Fruits & Nuts, Field Crops, & Vegetable Crops), Function (Mating Disruption, Mass Trapping, Detection & Monitoring), Mode of Application (Dispensers, Traps, & Sprays), Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", The global agricultural pheromones market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.

The growth is on account of growing demand for the product in developing nations such as China, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil and the easy availability of insect control products in the aforesaid countries. Factors such as persistent climate change, rising consumption of crop protection products in fruits & vegetables and row crops, and the adverse effect of pesticides on public health are anticipated to drive the demand for agricultural pheromones across the globe. Globally, various biological, chemical, physical, and mechanical measures are explored to control the growing insect pest population. Various chemical formulations are registered under the US Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) for commercial, residential, and agricultural applications. With respect to this, the growing concerns associated with chemical insect pest control methods over the years have resulted in the advent of insect pheromone products. In developed regions, including North America and Europe, insect pheromones offer various benefits, such as high species specificity and relatively low toxicity to the farmers. Additionally, the agricultural pheromones industry has a high potential in emerging markets, such as China and India, as the climatic conditions in the Asia Pacific region are conducive to insect growth.

By Type, sex pheromones are projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Sex pheromones work as a signal for the attraction of potential mates over long distances. Female insects usually emit it intending to attract male moths for mating purposes. Sex pheromones are used majorly for mating disruption and mass trapping purposes. The use of mating disruption remains high due to the benefits of resistance management. The increasing use of pesticides could improve the resistance among insects to these pesticides. However, this does not happen in the case of pheromones. Likewise, sex pheromones could help reduce the use of insecticides, thereby inching closer to adopting sustainable farming practices. This increasing need for integrated pest management solutions is projected to drive the growth of the sex pheromones segment.

By function, mass trapping is projected to register a significant growth of 16.2% from 2021 to 2026 in the agricultural pheromones market

Mass trapping is used to remove many insects, including both male and female populations, thereby limiting pest outbreaks. This application is used against the codling moth, a major pest witnessed in apples and pear farms. In mass trapping, either sex or aggregation pheromones are used to suppress the population of certain pest species. Pheromones, in combination with traps, are used to attract and capture large numbers of insects. Aggregation pheromones are also utilized to effectively attract both sexes of the species, ultimately reducing crop damage. Mass trapping is mainly used against Lepidoptera, Coleopteran, Dipteran, and Hemipteran species. For example, in bark beetles (Coleoptera), the species release aggregation pheromone, and in Lepidoptera, the female releases species-specific sex pheromones that only attract males.

China dominated the Asia Pacific market for agricultural pheromones market

According to the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), China is the world’s largest producer of fruits. It is also among the largest producers of field crops, such as rice.

Potato is one of the four staple crops in China, along with wheat, rice, and maize. Potato tuberworm (Phthorimaea operculella) is a major potato pest. Due to the increasing consciousness of environmental protection, the use of sustainable and ecological green prevention methods of P. operculella, sex pheromone is considerably increased by agricultural scientists, biologists, and chemists, which provides the possibility to reduce the excessive use and dependence on chemical pesticides.

Key Market Players

The key players in this market include BASF SE (BASF), ISAGRO S.p.A (Isagro), Biobest Belgium NV (Biobest Belgium), Koppert B.V. (Koppert), Suterra LLC (Suterra), Russell IPM Ltd. (Russell IPM), ISCA Technologies, Inc. (ISCA Technologies), Bedoukian Research, Inc. (Bedoukian Research), Troy Biosciences, Inc. (Troy Biosciences), and Pherobank BV (Pherobank).

Key manufacturers are focusing on undertaking product launches to improve penetration in the developing markets of the Asia Pacific and South America.

