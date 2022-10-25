Public Meeting and Plans Display for the Route 3001 (Fort Hill Road) Bridge Replacements Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is presently developing plans for the Route 3001, Fort Hill Road Bridge Replacements Project. Four structures are being replaced, one carries Route 3001 (Fort Hill Road) over an unnamed tributary to Whites Creek, one carries Route 3001 (Fort Hill Road) over Cucumber Run and two structures carry Route 3001 (Fort Hill Road) over unnamed tributaries to Cucumber Run in Addison Township, Somerset County.

The project consists of replacing an existing circular corrugated metal pipe with a single cell precast box culvert, replacing two existing single-span steel beam bridges with single cell precast box culverts and replacing an existing corrugated metal pipe arch culvert with a reinforced concrete elliptical pipe culvert. The project will also involve minor roadway approach work including roadway approach paving and guiderail upgrades. A detour will be implemented during construction.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project. The comments of all individuals, groups or organizations are welcome. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Addison Township Building, 460 Lower Whites Creek Road, Confluence, PA 15424.

The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities. Any person requiring special aid or additional information regarding the meeting may contact the project manager, Joel M. Gallagher, by phone 814-317-3063 or by e-mail joelgallag@pa.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101





