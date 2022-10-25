PAYMENTS GUIDANCE TOOL GIVES ECOMMERCE AND RETAIL MERCHANTS THE INFLATION RELIEF THEY NEED
Money 2020: Payometry Proves Inflation can Be Beat with Better Payments Technology
We are attacking inflationary pressures on all fronts: capturing uncollected revenue, driving gains, and boosting profitability through fewer fees, more approvals, and data-driven customer retention.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Payments processing, perhaps the largest line item for retail and ecommerce merchants, is receiving much-needed inflation relief from Payometry, a niche Payments Consulting and Technology firm. Payometry’s Payments Guidance Tool is the first to offer Merchants personalized algorithms designed to reduce the Merchant’s card fees while increasing approved transactions.
— Michele Tivey
Additional features like novel card updater technology, fee-saving optimizing technology, and built-in compliance with Card Network rules and regulations provide the long-awaited differentiator payments services providers have been seeking. With a proprietary data set compiled over more than 20 years, Payometry’s Guidance and Optimization Tool is the automated version of the analog technology Payometry has used to help clients generate over $4.5 Billion dollars in profitability over the last decade. There are also plans for a Web3 Payometry product, currently in stealth research and development.
Payometry CEO Michele Tivey said, “We are attacking inflationary pressures on all fronts with the Payments Guidance Tool by capturing uncollected revenue, driving more gains, and boosting profitability through fewer card fees, more card approvals, and our proprietary data-driven customer retention.”
Scott Tivey, the architect of the Payments Guidance Tool and Co-Founder said, “Payometry's Guidance Tool delivers the solution every Merchant needs: Personalized processing algorithms for each Merchant and decline response code driven by that Merchant’s needs and their own data, not aggregated trends and assumptions.”
Payometry was founded in 2011 by Scott Tivey, a former Director of Payments Application Development and systems architect. As consultants, Scott and Michele Tivey serve Merchants, Financial Services companies, Banks, and Venture Capital and Private Equity firms across a broad range of verticals from industry intelligence to technology audits and systems design. The highly acclaimed STARRS assessment tool was the analog version of the Payometry Guidance and Optimization Tool.
Sam Arakasta
Payometry
+1 203-663-0516
sam@payometry.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Payometry is Making Inflation Rockstars