GiveTaxFree.org Surpasses 10,000 Fundraising Vlogs

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popular crowdfunding platform, GiveTaxFree.org , is announcing it has published over 10,000 vlogs since its inception.GiveTaxFree.org is a non-profit platform that provides an easy and safe way for those in need of donations to share their stories - with donors from the U.S. receiving tax deductions. Through the site, users can create a campaign for themselves, or for someone else in need, and they can raise as little or as much as they wish. Funds can be raised for many different purposes, including paying medical bills, paying rent, generating funds for emergency travel, critical home repairs, and more.In an exciting announcement, GiveTaxFree.org has reached an impressive milestone – with over 10,000 vlogs added to its platform since its inception. The Vlogs range in content from those sharing stories of individuals and families who are in dire need to new treatment methods for serious illnesses like cancer.“The reason we created our vlog page is to ensure those in need get a chance to tell their stories in their own ways,” says the platform’s founder and Director, John Berardino. “This is critical for fundraising efforts because when people from around the world can put a face, voice, and personal story to a request for donations, people are more likely to contribute. We couldn’t be more pleased to have published 10,000 vlogs on our site – with more being added each day.”For more information about the platform, or to watch each inspirational vlog on its website, please visit https://crowd-funding.givetaxfree.org/ About GiveTaxFreeOn a mission to help others in need, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization GiveTaxFree.org provides a free, easy, and secure platform for those in need to share their stories.A crowd fundraising platform with a difference, GiveTaxFree is the only site that allows donors in the U.S. to receive tax deductions, having been granted special non-profit status by the IRS.