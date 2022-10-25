Global Industrial Furnaces Market Expected to Reach $16.997 Billion by 2026 With A CAGR Of 5.4%

Industrial Furnaces Market Size

The global industrial furnaces market size was valued at $10,958.5 million in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Industrial Furnaces Market by Furnace Type, Arrangement, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” the global industrial furnaces market size was valued at $10,958.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $16,996.5 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026. The gas/fuel operated industrial furnace segment accounted for over 40% of the industrial furnaces market share in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The industrial furnaces are broadly used in several industries, such as automotive, metallurgy, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, and chemicals. The industrial furnaces market is expected to represent a significant growth during the study period due to a number of factors, which include an increase in the number of industrial infrastructures in developing countries and rise in demand from the aerospace & defense and automotive industries. Moreover, surge in investments in the construction industry is also projected to lift the demand for industrial furnaces in developing economies such as China, Brazil, and India.

The metals & mining industry is currently creating the highest demand for gas/fuel operated industrial furnaces. These machines are more efficient as compared to other industrial furnaces in terms of performance levels and operating costs. The key players such as Gadda Industrie Srl and International Thermal Systems deal in state-of-the-art gas/fuel operated industrial furnaces. For instance, Italy-based Gadda Industrie Srl deals in gas/burner operated bell and pit furnace of high efficiency, high quality, high reliability, and low energy consumption. The design of the furnace enables evenly heating on both elongated sidewalls and allows optimum sealing of the chamber, enabling excellent temperature homogeneity to be reached.

Based on the arrangement, the box type industrial furnace segment garnered the highest market share in 2018, as the demand for them is increasing in the automotive and metals & mining industry. Moreover, by furnace type, the electric industrial furnace segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to various advantages offered by them such as safety, low initial cost, and environmentally friendly. Among the studied regions, Europe is anticipated to account for the highest market share in 2018, and Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

There has been an increase in demand for metals across many end users, which include railroads, buildings, automobiles, bridges, metallurgy, and ornaments, among various others. This demands more industrial plants to satisfy the growing demand, which in turn, confirms that there is an enormous demand for industrial furnaces from businesses globally. Moreover, industrial furnaces manufacturers have been implementing various technological enhancements in the furnaces, which have been developed in recent years. These new technologies, such as IIoT and others, are anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Rise in demand for high-performance, energy-efficient, and low-emission vehicles drive the global industrial furnaces market growth. In addition, surge in investments in the construction industry and increase in manufacturing machinery industry stimulate the industrial furnaces market growth. On the other hand, instability in the prices of raw materials is projected to hinder the market development.

In terms of end user, the transportation segment has secured the highest share in the market in 2018. Whereas, mechanical & manufacturing equipment segment is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, owing to technical innovations and increase in emphasis on the construction and other industrial sectors. This is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the industrial furnaces market players in the developing economies.

The major players in the industrial furnaces market such as International Thermal Systems and Carbolite Gero Ltd. are focused on introducing energy-efficient products to strengthen their product portfolio and market presence in the global market. For instance, UK-based Carbolite Gero Ltd. offers HTF industrial furnace. Electric furnaces are capable of applications such as ceramic injection molding (CIM), annealing, debinding, degassing, drying, debinding in air, sintering, sublimation, synthesis, sintering in air, and tempering.

The key players profiled in the report include ANDRITZ AG, Carbolite Gero Limited, Epcon Industrial Systems, LP, Gasbarre Products, Inc., International Thermal Systems LLC, Ipsen International GmbH, NUTEC Group, SECO/WARWICK S.A., Thermcraft Incorporated, and Thermal Product Solutions.

Key Findings of the Study:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging industrial furnaces market trends and dynamics.

Depending on furnace type, the gas/fuel operated segment dominated the market in 2018, and electrically operated segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By arrangement, the box type segment held the majority of the market share in 2018.

On the basis of end-user, in 2018, metals & mining segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the study period.

The key market players within the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the industrial furnaces industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the industrial furnaces market trends and its emerging opportunities.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.

The global industrial furnaces market forecast analysis from 2019 to 2026 is included in the report.



