ICYMI: USDA to Hold Public Meeting on Proposed Regulatory Framework to Reduce Salmonella Infections Linked to Poultry Products

to Reduce Salmonella Infections Linked to Poultry Products

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2022, The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is hosting a virtual public meeting to discuss a proposed regulatory framework for a new strategy to control Salmonella contamination in poultry products and reduce foodborne illnesses attributed to these products.

What: USDA Public Meeting on Proposed Salmonella Framework

When: Nov. 3, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET

Where: via Zoom

Registration Information: Go to FSIS’ Meetings and Events webpage.

For more details, please see the full press release at https://www.usda.gov/media/press-releases/2022/10/14/usda-releases-proposed-regulatory-framework-reduce-salmonella.

