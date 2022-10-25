Submit Release
ICYMI: USDA to Hold Public Meeting on Proposed Regulatory Framework to Reduce Salmonella Infections Linked to Poultry Products

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICYMI: USDA to Hold Public Meeting on Proposed Regulatory Framework

to Reduce Salmonella Infections Linked to Poultry Products

 

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2022, The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is hosting a virtual public meeting to discuss a proposed regulatory framework for a new strategy to control Salmonella contamination in poultry products and reduce foodborne illnesses attributed to these products.

 

What: USDA Public Meeting on Proposed Salmonella Framework

When: Nov. 3, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET

Where: via Zoom

Registration Information: Go to FSIS’ Meetings and Events webpage.

 

For more details, please see the full press release at https://www.usda.gov/media/press-releases/2022/10/14/usda-releases-proposed-regulatory-framework-reduce-salmonella.

 

###

 

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.


USDA FSIS
USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
press@fsis.usda.gov

