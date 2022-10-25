PET Packaging Market Size is Expected to Surpass $121.16 Billion by 2030, CAGR 5.04%; Strategic Market Research

The global PET packaging market will grow at a 5.04% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2030) and will reach USD 121.16 Billion by 2030 growing from USD 77.83 Billion in 2021. The rising Trends of lightweighting and sustainability to drive the industry growth, confirms Strategic Market Research.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global PET Packaging Market in 2021 was worth USD 77.83 billion, and by 2030 it will reach USD 121.16 billion, growing at a 5.04% CAGR. PET, or polyethylene terephthalate, is a type of polyester that can be molded into various packaging containers, including bottles and boxes. PET packaging is made by melting PET resin pellets & extruding the molten liquid into the desired shapes. It is immune to microorganisms, unbreakable, durable, resilient to heat, and ensures the packaged content's quality.







PET Packaging Market Insights:

On the basis of pack type, in 2021 bottles and jars segment ruled the overall market with a market share of nearly 41%.

In 2021, the rigid packaging segment held a significant position in the market, with a share of approximately 56.3% on the basis of packaging.

On the basis of end-user, the food and beverage segment held a significant position in the overall PET Packaging market.

Geographically, North America ruled the overall PET Packaging market, with a share of nearly 39.3% in 2021.

Factors accelerating the PET Packaging Market growth :

Growing demand for environment friendly packaging and PET's Exceptional Characteristics are boosting the expansion of the market .

The PET packaging market is booming due to PET's superior qualities, such as its high transparency, good stability, shiny surface, high-pressure resistance, lightweight and good barrier properties. Additionally, this substance is biologically inert, does not react with food or drink, and is immune to microbial attack. Furthermore, the FDA, Health Canada, the European Food Safety Authority, and other health-safety agencies have thoroughly reviewed and approved it for contact with foods and beverages.





Increasing demand for environmentally friendly packaging solutions is boosting market expansion. As per Bleher Folientechnik, PET saves 60% of the energy required for the production of new plastics. Additionally, it is recyclable because its polymer chains degrade at a low temperature, resulting in little degradation of the polymer chains during recycling. The Food Packaging Forum Foundation estimates that 822,363 tons of PET bottles are collected for recycling in the United States each year.





PET Packaging Market: A thorough Segmentation Analysis

The worldwide PET Packaging Market segmentation has been done on the basis of packaging type, filling technology, pack type, End-user, and region.

By Packaging Type:

Flexible

Rigid

By Filling Technology:

Aseptic Fill

Hot Fill

Cold Fill

Others

By Pack Type:

Bags and Pouch

Trays

Bottles & Jars

Bags and Pouches

By End-User

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Goods

Food & Beverage

Other Industries

By Region

North America

Mexico

Canada

United States





Europe

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Germany

Turkey

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

Japan

India

China

Australia- New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Nigeria

Argentina

Qatar

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Morocco

Egypt

UAE

Rest of LAMEA





On the basis of pack type, in 2021 bottles and jars segment ruled the overall market with a market share of nearly 41%. Due to its powerful barriers against gas, water vapour, oils, diluted acids, and alcohol, PET is frequently used in food packaging. Additionally, PET is reasonably unbreakable, flexible, and recyclable. The need for packaged drinking water stimulates the demand for PET plastic caps and capsules. PET is used in the production of disposable plastic containers, which are also found in frozen foods and finished goods. PET is prevalent because it has a good oil barrier and can resist chemicals that harm plastics. PET can be nearly 90% lighter than glass, making transportation more affordable. These elements are accelerating the segment's market expansion.

In 2021, the rigid packaging segment held a significant position in the market, with a share of approximately 56.3% on the basis of packaging. The rising demand for products such as jars, bottles, and trays is propelling the market segment forward. They are compact and do not spill easily. These factors are driving the product's demand in the PET Packaging market.

On the basis of end-user, the food and beverage segment held a significant position in the overall PET Packaging market. By 2030 it is estimated to grow at a 5.8% CAGR, contributing approximately USD 60 million.

PET packaging is most frequently used in the food and beverage industry. PET material is used for packaging a variety of food products, particularly juices, convenience-sized soft drinks, and water. Bottled water is becoming increasingly popular around the world.

Geographically, North America ruled the overall PET Packaging market, with a share of nearly 39.3% in 2021. In the US, PET is the plastic that is recycled the most frequently. The PET Resin Association (PETRA) estimates that each year, nearly £ 1.47 billion of used PET bottles and containers are gathered for recycling in the region. PET closures are becoming popular due to a rise in PET packages like containers, tubes, cans, bottles, and barrier properties against oxygen (O2) and carbon dioxide (CO2). PET is also used in food packaging.





PET Packaging Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Period of Forecast 2021 - 2030 PET Packaging Market size value in 2021 USD 77.83 billion Revenue forecast until 2030 USD 121.16 billion Growth rate CAGR of 5.04 % The base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017 – 2020 Unit USD Billion, CAGR (2021 - 2030) Segmentation By Packaging Type, filling technology, form, pack type, end-user and region By packaging type Rigid and flexible By Filling Technology Hot filling and Cold filling By Form Amorphous PET and Crystalline PET By Pack Type Bottles and Jars, Trays, Bags and Pouches, Lids / Caps and Closures, and Others. By End-User Food, & Beverage, Consumer Goods, Pharmaceutical, and Other Industries. By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and LAMEA Country Scope USA, Canada, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, China, and Nigeria. Company Usability Profiles Amcor plc, Berry Global Group, Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, Silgan Holdings, Sealed Air Corporation, Schur Flexibles Group, Rexam plc



Resilux, ProAmpac LLC, Novolex Holdings, LLC, Nampak Ltd. , Mondi Group, Klöckner Pentaplast GmbH & Co. KG, Huhtamäki Oyj, GTX Hanex Plastic Sp.z.o.o, Graham Packaging Company, Gerresheimer AG, Dupont de Nemours, Inc. , Dunmore Corporation, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Comar LLC, Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V , CCL Industries, Inc., and Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG





Key players in PET Packaging Market:

Comar LLC

Dupont de Nemours, Inc

Berry Global Group

CCL Industries, Inc.

Dunmore Corporation

Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V

Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG

Mondi Group

Gerresheimer AG

GTX Hanex Plastic Sp.z.o.o

Novolex Holdings, LLC

Rexam Plc

Nampak Ltd

Sealed Air Corporation

Silgan Holdings

Sonoco Products Company

Smurfit Kappa Group

Resilux

ProAmpac

SCHUR FLEXIBLES GROUP

Graham Packaging Company

Amcor plc





Recent Development

On October 2022, Sidel launched a new small-scale PET recycling pilot line in Octeville, France, to better understand and guide the packaging sector through the use of recovered PET.





Tesa is expanding its line of packaging tapes with environmentally friendly qualities with the introduction of the new tesa 60412 recycled PET packaging tape.





Buddie-Pack is a reusable plastic packaging project with 19 European partners that aims to encourage the use of recycled plastics by keeping their protective characteristics and developing innovative cleaning methods supported by the European Union.





