Hayden Outdoors Real Estate Represents the Largest Active Listing in Tennessee & the Best Natural Resource Investment on the East Coast

Over $25 Billion in Blue Gem Coal & Silica Sand Rests Underground Tennessee Properties for Sale

/EIN News/ -- WINDSOR, Colo., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As coal and natural gas prices continue to reach record highs and no sign of the worldwide crisis on the sand shortage coming to an end, Hayden Outdoors Real Estate presents a lucrative opportunity for investors to hedge their investments in natural resources. Between the border of Tennessee and Kentucky lies an estimated $11.5 billion of Blue Gem Coal and $15.3 billion of Silica Sand underneath an estimated 15,491 acres of land for sale by landowners Ketchen Land Co., making it arguably the best natural resource investment on the East Coast.

Elk Valley | $17.5M | 8128 ac. | 33M tons of Blue Gem Coal | $350 per ton | $11.5B estimated total value

Buffalo Tract | $2.1M | 1272 ac. | Natural Gas

Mars Sand Mountain | $8.9M | 1976 ac. | 160+M tons of Silica Sand | $96 per ton | $15.3B estimated total value

Westbourne Mountain | $9.1M | 4115 ac. | 9.7M tons of Thermal Coal Total Price for all 4 properties: $37.6M | total acreage: 15,491



Elk Valley is the largest active listing in Tennessee and offers over 8,000 acres and 33 million tons of Blue Gem Coal. According to Hayden Outdoors’ Tennessee Land Broker Heath Thompson, "With Elk Valley having the largest proven underground reserve of Blue Gem Coal in the Southern Appalachian Mountains and the going rate of $350 per ton, the potential earnings from one natural resource are in the billions.” Blue Gem Coal is a scarce substance and one of the most highly-valued grades of coal in the world and is recognized among industrial users for its very low ash and sulfur contents and extremely high grade. It is found in only 3 states in the US and is in the production of everyday items such as clean solar panels, cell phones, and other critical technologies and commodities.

Mars Sand Mountain is made up of some of the best Silica Sand in the country and has over 160+ million tons of the highest proven grade of Silica Sand. There are several uses for Silica Sand in the industrial and commercial sectors, from golf courses to glassmaking. The going rate for Silica Sand today is $96 per ton, putting an estimated value of $15.3 billion dollars on the natural resource.

The Tennessee land for sale offers more than just dollar signs. Thompson explained, “The majestic vistas, wild game, and price per acre would be enough for some investors. However, Ketchen Holdings offers the buyer a portfolio of properties with recoverable natural resources continuing to increase in value even in this turbulent market. With the combined estimated value of Blue Gem Coal and Silica Sand around $25 billion dollars, this is an extremely lucrative opportunity for the right long-term investor. The royalties from natural gas and income from other revenue streams such as hunting leases or merchantable timber are an added benefit.”

To learn more about adding this natural resources investment property to your portfolio, please contact Heath Thompson at Heath@haydenoutdoors.com | (912)-536-5151

About Hayden Outdoors: Hayden Outdoors, LLC is a family-owned and operated real estate brokerage started in 1976 that is based in Windsor, Colorado, and offers buyer and seller real estate services in 29 states. Learn more by visiting www.HaydenOutdoors.com.

Attachments

Heath Thompson Hayden Outdoors Real Estate (912)-536-5151 Heath@haydenoutdoors.com