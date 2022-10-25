Dog Food Market Size, Industry Share, Trends, Growth Opportunity and Forecast Report 2022-2027

Global dog food market reached a value of US$ 62.7 B in 2021, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 84 B by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.95%.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Dog Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global dog food market reached a value of US$ 62.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 84 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.95% during 2022-2027.

Dog food represents specialized dietary meals and formulations that are mostly made from fish, meat, cereals, poultry, grains, etc., and aid in maintaining the health and weight of domesticated dogs. They are broadly available in dry, wet, pellets, treats, snacks, kibble, liquid supplements, and other categories. These dog food variants prove highly effective in boosting immunity, minimizing the risks of skin allergy and digestive disorders, and strengthening the muscles and bones of pet dogs. Consequently, they are in extensive demand among dog owners across the globe.

Dog Food Market Trends:

The emerging trend of pet humanization and the elevating awareness among the pet owners about the dietary requirements of their dogs is primarily driving the dog food market. Additionally, the shifting preferences toward nutritious, low-calorie, and customized foods for domesticated dogs that will help reduce the risks of diabetes, arthritis, high blood pressure, and other illnesses are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the growing improvements in logistics facilities and the escalating product availability through online retail channels, especially in developing countries, are further augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the rising investment in research and development (R&D) activities by key market players and the development of organic food items according to the age, health, breed, and special needs of the dogs are also positively influencing the global market. In line with this, the increasing inclination for natural formulations for dogs that do not contain any pesticides, hormones or antibiotics, and synthetic fertilizers is expected to propel the dog food market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The global dog food market is highly concentrated in nature with the presence of a few players competing in terms of quality and prices.

Mars Petcare, Inc.

Nestlé Purina Pet Care

Hill's Pet Nutrition

Proctor & Gamble Co.

Del Monte Foods

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on product type, pricing type, ingredient type, and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Dry Dog Food

Dog Treats

Wet Dog Food

Breakup by Pricing Type:

Premium Products

Mass Products

Breakup by Ingredient Type:

Animal Derived

Plant Derived

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Regional Insights:

North America

Western Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

