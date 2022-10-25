EDP Renewables’ Lone Star I Wind Farm Celebrates 15 Years of Renewable Energy Production in Texas

The 200-megawatt Lone Star Wind Farm has safely provided renewable energy since 2007, powering the equivalent of more than 86,000 average Texas homes annually.

/EIN News/ -- Abilene, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA), a leading renewable energy developer and operator in North America, commemorates the 15-year anniversary of operations at the Lone Star I Wind Farm located in Shackelford County, Texas. Lone Star Wind Farm is comprised of two 200-megawatt (MW) phases, totaling 400 MW of installed capacity, and also spans into Callahan County. The project represents an estimated capital investment of approximately $880 million and generates enough energy to power the equivalent of 86,000 average Texas homes each year. The wind farm has also provided significant economic and environmental benefits for Shackelford and Callahan Counties and Texas.

Lone Star created nearly 600 full-time jobs during construction and currently employs 47 permanent team members who operate and maintain the wind farm. The wind farm’s development has also contributed an estimated $62 million worth of economic growth within 50 miles of the project, which has benefited local businesses such as restaurants, hotels, and stores. In addition to local investments, Lone Star has paid more than $24.9 million to landowners through land lease payments and disbursed more than $40.4 million to local governments, which go toward enhancing schools, roads, infrastructure, and other essential services. Lone Star also saves more than 711 million gallons of water each year, which is the amount of water that would be needed by conventional generation sources to produce the same amount of energy capacity as the wind farm.

“Renewable energy has come a long way in 15 years, and we are proud of Lone Star Wind Farm’s longevity and successful operations,” Cory Baldock, Operations Manager – Lone Star Wind Farm said. “On this 15th-anniversary celebration, EDP Renewables honors our partnership with the area residents and shares our commitment to provide clean, cost-effective energy for years to come.”

EDP Renewables North America is a renewable energy leader in the Lone Star State, operating 1,089 MW of operational capacity, which powers the equivalent of more than 236,000 average Texas homes each year. In addition to the two phases of the Lone Star Wind Farm, EDPR NA also operates two phases of the Los Mirasoles Wind Farm in Hidalgo and Starr Counties, Reloj del Sol Wind Farm in Zapata County, and Wildcat Creek Wind Farm in Cooke County. Houston is home to EDPR NA’s North American corporate headquarters, which employs more than 450 Texans. EDPR NA has invested an estimated $1.9 billion across the state with long-term plans to expand its presence within the state of Texas in future years.

About EDP Renewables North America

EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA), its affiliates, and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms and solar parks throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 58 wind farms, nine solar parks, and eight regional offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 8,800 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 8,200 MW of onshore utility-scale renewable energy projects. With more than 950 employees, EDPR NA’s highly qualified team has a proven capacity to execute projects across the continent.

About EDP Renewables

EDPR NA is a wholly owned subsidiary of EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), a global leader in the renewable energy sector. EDPR is the fourth largest renewable energy producer worldwide with a presence in 28 markets across Europe, North America, South America and Asia Pacific. Based in Madrid and with main regional offices in Houston, São Paulo and Singapore, EDPR has a robust development portfolio with first-class assets and a market-leading operational capability in renewables. These include wind onshore, utility-scale and distributed solar, wind offshore (through its 50/50 JV - OW) and technologies complementary to renewables such as batteries and green hydrogen. EDPR’s employee-centered policies resulted in its recognition as a Top Workplace 2022 in the United States, Top Employer 2022 in Europe (Spain, Italy, France, Romania, Portugal and Poland) and Brazil, as well as its inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

EDPR is a division of EDP (Euronext: EDP), a leader in the energy transition with a focus on decarbonization. Besides its strong presence in renewables (with EDPR and hydro operations), EDP has an integrated utility presence in Portugal, Spain and Brazil including electricity networks, client solutions and energy management. EDP – EDPR’s main shareholder – has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 14 consecutive years, recently being named the most sustainable electricity company on the Index.

