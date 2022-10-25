Submit Release
Free Smoke Announces New Location in Forest Park

One of Atlanta's Largest Vape and Smoke Shop Chains Opens Fifth Location in Metro

/EIN News/ -- FOREST PARK, Ga., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Free Smoke, an online retailer of vapes, hookahs, and smoking accessories, announces the opening of its fifth location in the greater Atlanta metropolitan area. The new Forest Park smoke shop, located south of Atlanta's downtown metroplex, will offer the same products and sundries found in Free Smoke's online store and other brick-and-mortar locations. 

In operation since 2018, Free Smoke vape and smoke shops have served the greater Atlanta area with boutique vape and smoking accessories. Their new Forest Park vape shop brings Free Smoke's history of exceptional variety and customer service to the southland. In addition to providing vape mods, eLiquids, and pod systems, these Atlanta smoke shops offer dry herb and concentrate vaporizers, grinders, water pipes, shisha, and related cleaning products.

Free Smoke began as a small retail shop based in Atlanta. Alongside its growing online presence, the Atlanta vape shop developed a reputation amongst the greater Atlanta area for its knowledgeable staff, exceptional product selection, and customer service. Free Smoke parlayed their success into the opening of four additional in-person locations, including Forest Park, Grant Park, Gwinnett Village, Buckhead, and Norcross. When they need a vape shop, Atlanta goes to Free Smoke.

Contact Information:
Rahim Boghani
Owner
rahim@freesmokevapeshop.com
(470) 428-3285



