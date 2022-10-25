Submit Release
Eagle Bancorp Montana Earns $3.1 Million, or $0.40 per Diluted Share, in Third Quarter of 2022; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.1375 per Share

/EIN News/ -- HELENA, Mont., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT), (the “Company,” “Eagle”), the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $3.1 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter, and $4.7 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in the third quarter a year ago. Second quarter 2022 results were impacted by $1.9 million in acquisition costs associated with its merger of First Community Bancorp, Inc., and its subsidiary, First Community Bank (“First Community”). In the first nine months of 2022, net income was $7.1 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to $12.7 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2021. Year-to-date results included $2.3 million in acquisition costs related to the First Community acquisition, compared to $35,000 in acquisition related expenses during the first nine months of 2021.

Eagle’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1375 per share on October 20, 2022. The dividend will be payable December 2, 2022 to shareholders of record November 10, 2022. The current dividend represents an annualized yield of 2.95% based on recent market prices.

“We delivered solid earnings for the third quarter highlighted by strong organic loan growth and significant non-interest income generation,” said Peter J. Johnson, CEO. “Third quarter loan growth totaled $61.2 million and was well diversified across all of our loan categories. Additionally, our net interest margin improved both year-over-year and on a linked quarter basis as we took advantage of interest rate increases enacted by the Federal Reserve. We remain well positioned for growth throughout the rest of the year.”

“In addition to delivering solid organic growth, we are excited to report our first full quarter reflecting our successful merger with First Community. It has been a smooth integration of our banks and we welcome First Community customers, employees and shareholders to our Eagle family,” said Laura F. Clark, President. “We completed the First Community acquisition in the middle of the second quarter of 2022, and the acquisition is already contributing nicely to our operating results. We look forward to the opportunities this merger provides for continued long-term growth.”

Eagle closed its acquisition of First Community on April 30, 2022, in a transaction valued at approximately $38.6 million. The acquisition added approximately $370 million in assets, $321 million in deposits and $191 million in loans.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights (at or for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, except where noted):

  • Net income was $3.1 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter, and $4.7 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in the third quarter a year ago.
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 4.18% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 4.09% in the preceding quarter, and 3.87% in the third quarter a year ago.
  • Revenues (net interest income before the loan loss provision, plus noninterest income) increased 8.6% to $25.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $23.3 million in the preceding quarter and decreased modestly compared to $25.4 million in the third quarter a year ago.  
  • The Company recorded a discount on loans acquired from First Community of $5.4 million at April 30, 2022 of which $4.4 million remained as of September 30, 2022.
  • Remaining discount on loans from acquisitions prior to 2022 totaled $762,000 as of September 30, 2022.
  • The accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the First Community, and previous acquisitions, was $392,000 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to accretion on purchased loans from acquisitions of $790,000 in the preceding quarter.
  • The allowance for loan losses represented 306.4% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2022, compared to 156.3% a year earlier.
  • Total loans increased 48.3% to $1.31 billion, at September 30, 2022, compared to $884.9 million a year earlier, and increased 4.9% compared to $1.25 billion at June 30, 2022.
  • Total deposits increased 40.2% to $1.67 billion at September 30, 2022, from $1.19 billion a year ago, and increased 1.4% compared to $1.65 billion at June 30, 2022.
  • Paid a quarterly cash dividend in the third quarter of $0.1375 per share on September 2, 2022 to shareholders of record August 12, 2022.

Balance Sheet Results
Eagle’s total assets increased 36.7% to $1.92 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.41 billion a year ago, and increased 1.2% from $1.90 billion three months earlier. The year over year increase was primarily due to the First Community acquisition that closed during the second quarter of 2022.

The investment securities portfolio totaled $351.9 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $240.0 million a year ago, and $384.0 million at June 30, 2022.

Eagle originated $142.0 million in new residential mortgages during the quarter and sold $121.3 million in residential mortgages, with an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 3.46%. This production compares to residential mortgage originations of $159.2 million in the preceding quarter with sales of $150.5 million and an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 3.47%.

“Organic loan growth was strong, increasing $61.2 million or 4.9% during the third quarter,” said Clark. Commercial real estate loans increased 33.3% to $506.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $380.1 million a year earlier. Agricultural and farmland loans increased 103.0% to $240.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $118.5 million a year earlier. Commercial construction and development loans increased 86.1% to $145.3 million, compared to $78.1 million a year ago. Residential mortgage loans increased 38.6% to $137.8 million, compared to $99.4 million a year earlier. Commercial loans increased 37.1% to $131.0 million, compared to $95.6 million a year ago. Home equity loans increased 27.2% to $67.4 million, residential construction loans increased 32.2% to $57.5 million, and consumer loans increased 46.3% to $27.7 million, compared to a year ago.

Total deposits increased 40.2% to $1.67 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.19 billion at September 30, 2021, and increased 1.4% from $1.65 billion at June 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represented 30.3%, interest-bearing checking accounts represented 15.1%, savings accounts represented 17.0%, money market accounts comprised 23.8% and time certificates of deposit made up 13.8% of the total deposit portfolio at September 30, 2022.

Shareholders’ equity was $151.3 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $156.5 million a year earlier and $162.8 million three months earlier. Tangible book value was $13.60 per share, at September 30, 2022, compared to $19.74 per share a year earlier and $14.82 per share three months earlier.  

Operating Results
“Higher yields on interest earning assets contributed to NIM expansion during the third quarter, expanding nine basis points compared to the preceding quarter and 31 basis points compared to the third quarter a year ago,” said Johnson. “With the additional 150 basis point rate increases enacted by the Federal Reserve during the third quarter, we anticipate continued improvement in our NIM in future quarters.”  

Eagle’s NIM was 4.18% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 4.09% in the preceding quarter, and 3.87% in the third quarter a year ago. The interest accretion on acquired loans totaled $392,000 and resulted in a nine basis-point increase in the NIM during the third quarter of 2022, compared to $790,000 and a 20 basis-point increase in the NIM during the preceding quarter. Average yields on interest earning assets for the third quarter increased to 4.52% from 4.12% a year ago. For the first nine months of 2022, the NIM expanded 12 basis points to 4.00%, compared to the same period one year earlier.

Eagle’s third quarter revenues increased 8.6% to $25.3 million, compared to $23.3 million in the preceding quarter and decreased modestly compared to $25.4 million in the third quarter a year ago. In the first nine months of 2022, revenues were $68.8 million, compared to $72.5 million in the first nine months of 2021. The decrease for the first nine months of the year compared to the respective period a year ago was largely due to lower mortgage volumes.

Net interest income, before the loan loss provision, increased 12.0% to $17.9 million in the third quarter, compared to $16.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, and increased 48.7% compared to $12.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. Year-to-date, net interest income, before the loan loss provision, increased 32.5% to $45.7 million, compared to $34.5 million in the same period one year earlier.

Eagle’s total noninterest income increased 1.0% to $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $7.3 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased 44.5% compared to $13.4 million in the third quarter a year ago. Net mortgage banking, the largest component of noninterest income, totaled $4.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $5.5 million in the preceding quarter and $11.7 million in the third quarter a year ago. Other noninterest income includes $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $361,000 for the third quarter of 2021 related to commodity sales income from Eagle’s subsidiary Western Financial Services (“WFS”). WFS facilitates deferred payment contracts for customers that produce agricultural products. The corresponding commodity sales expense is included in other noninterest expense. In the first nine months of 2022, noninterest income decreased 39.4% to $23.1 million, compared to $38.1 million in the first nine months of 2021. Net mortgage banking decreased 51.5% to $16.2 million in the first nine months of 2022, compared to $33.4 million in the first nine months of 2021. Decreases in net mortgage banking were largely driven by reduced mortgage volumes. Other noninterest income includes $2.1 million for the first nine months of 2022, compared to $962,000 for the first nine months of 2021 related to commodity sales income for WFS.

Third quarter noninterest expense increased to $20.7 million, compared to $20.0 million in the preceding quarter and $18.8 million in the third quarter a year ago. Acquisition costs related to the merger with First Community totaled $103,000 for the current quarter, compared to $1.9 million in the prior quarter and $35,000 one year ago. Other noninterest expense includes $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $361,000 for the third quarter of 2021 related to commodity sales expense for WFS. Year-to-date, noninterest expense increased to $57.7 million, compared to $55.1 million in same period a year ago. Salaries and employee benefits expense were down overall due to lower commissions for residential mortgage originations. However, acquisition costs were $2.3 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to $35,000 in the first nine months of 2021. In addition, other noninterest expense includes $2.1 million for the first nine months of 2022, compared to $962,000 for the first nine months of 2021 related to commodity sales expense for WFS.

For the third quarter of 2022, the income tax provision totaled $1.0 million, for an effective tax rate of 25.0%, compared to $634,000 in the preceding quarter, and $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Credit Quality
The loan loss provision was $517,000 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $858,000 in the preceding quarter and $255,000 in the third quarter a year ago. The allowance for loan losses represented 306.4% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2022, compared to 233.3% three months earlier and 156.3% a year earlier. Nonperforming loans decreased to $4.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $5.7 million at June 30, 2022, and $7.8 million a year earlier.

Eagle had no other real estate owned and other repossessed assets on its books at September 30, 2022. This compared to $345,000 at June 30, 2022, and $117,000 at September 30, 2021.

Net loan recoveries totaled $8,000 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to net loan charge-offs of $233,000 in the preceding quarter and net loan recoveries of $45,000 in the third quarter a year ago. The allowance for loan losses was $13.9 million, or 1.06% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, compared to $13.3 million, or 1.07% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, and $12.2 million, or 1.38% of total loans, a year ago.  

Capital Management
The ratio of tangible common shareholders’ equity (shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible) to tangible assets (total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible) decreased to 5.77% at September 30, 2022 from 6.45% at June 30, 2022. Shareholders’ equity was reduced during the third quarter due to an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss related to securities available-for-sale. These unrealized losses were primarily a result of increased interest rates. As of September 30, 2022, Eagle’s regulatory capital was in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements and is deemed well capitalized. Eagle’s Tier 1 capital to adjusted total average assets was 7.78% as of September 30, 2022.

About the Company
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, and is the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, a community bank established in 1922 that serves consumers and small businesses in Montana through 32 banking offices. Additional information is available on the Bank’s website at www.opportunitybank.com. The shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “EBMT.”

Forward Looking Statements
This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," “will” "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," and "potential." These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements of our goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding our business plans, prospects, mergers, growth and operating strategies; statements regarding the current global COVID-19 pandemic, statements regarding the asset quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements; general economic conditions and political events, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including but not limited to vaccine efficacy and immunization rates, new variants, steps taken by governmental and other authorities to contain, mitigate and combat the pandemic, adverse effects on our employees, customers and third-party service providers, the increase in cyberattacks in the current work-from-home environment, the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects, continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, lead to a tightening of credit and increase stock price volatility, and potential impairment charges; competition among depository and other financial institutions; loan demand or residential and commercial real estate values in Montana; the concentration of our business in Montana; our ability to continue to increase and manage our commercial real estate, commercial business and agricultural loans; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (including any securities, bank operations, consumer or employee litigation); inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins or reduce the fair value of financial instruments; adverse changes in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities and goodwill; other economic, governmental, competitive, regulatory and technological factors that may affect our operations; our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; cyber incidents, or theft or loss of Company or customer data or money; the effect of our recent acquisitions, including the failure to achieve expected revenue growth and/or expense savings, the failure to effectively integrate their operations, the outcome of any legal proceedings and the diversion of management time on issues related to the integration.

Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States, or GAAP, the Financial Ratios and Other Data contains non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP disclosures include: 1) core efficiency ratio, 2) tangible book value per share, 3) tangible common equity to tangible assets, 4) earnings per diluted share, excluding acquisition costs and 5) return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and performance trends, and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to tangible assets is prevalent among banking regulators, investors and analysts.

The numerator for the core efficiency ratio is calculated by subtracting acquisition costs and intangible asset amortization from noninterest expense. Tangible assets and tangible common shareholders’ equity are calculated by excluding intangible assets from assets and shareholders’ equity, respectively. For these financial measures, our intangible assets consist of goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders’ equity by the number of common shares outstanding. We believe that this measure is consistent with the capital treatment by our bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and present this measure to facilitate the comparison of the quality and composition of our capital over time and in comparison, to our competitors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure of tangible book value per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for book value per share or total shareholders’ equity determined in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies. Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.

Contacts: Peter J. Johnson, CEO
  (406) 457-4006
  Laura F. Clark, President
  (406) 457-4007 



Balance Sheet
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
  September 30, June 30, September 30,
  2022 2022 2021
       
Assets:      
  Cash and due from banks $ 22,154   $ 18,821   $ 16,320  
  Interest bearing deposits in banks   3,043     17,608     71,609  
  Federal funds sold   -     9,606     7,011  
    Total cash and cash equivalents   25,197     46,035     94,940  
  Securities available-for-sale   351,949     384,041     240,033  
  Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock   2,939     2,337     1,702  
  Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock   4,206     4,206     2,974  
  Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value   24,408     16,947     42,059  
  Loans:      
  Real estate loans:      
  Residential 1-4 family   137,798     132,360     99,447  
  Residential 1-4 family construction   57,467     53,869     43,474  
  Commercial real estate   506,716     486,197     380,071  
  Commercial construction and development   145,300     132,585     78,058  
  Farmland   129,827     124,544     64,824  
  Other loans:      
  Home equity   67,409     62,445     52,990  
  Consumer   27,703     25,775     18,940  
  Commercial   130,975     128,467     95,554  
  Agricultural   110,633     106,274     53,645  
  Unearned loan fees   (1,674 )   (1,564 )   (2,098 )
    Total loans   1,312,154     1,250,952     884,905  
  Allowance for loan losses   (13,850 )   (13,325 )   (12,200 )
    Net loans   1,298,304     1,237,627     872,705  
  Accrued interest and dividends receivable   10,778     9,504     6,218  
  Mortgage servicing rights, net   15,141     14,809     12,941  
  Assets held-for-sale, at fair value   2,041     2,041     -  
  Premises and equipment, net   79,374     76,581     66,537  
  Cash surrender value of life insurance, net   45,845     45,563     36,265  
  Goodwill   34,740     34,740     20,798  
  Core deposit intangible, net   7,895     8,226     1,919  
  Other assets   21,103     17,815     7,832  
    Total assets $ 1,923,920   $ 1,900,472   $ 1,406,923  
         
Liabilities:      
  Deposit accounts:      
  Noninterest bearing   507,034     498,834     367,127  
  Interest bearing   1,167,216     1,152,999     827,422  
    Total deposits   1,674,250     1,651,833     1,194,549  
  Accrued expenses and other liabilities   23,748     22,332     21,001  
  FHLB advances and other borrowings   15,600     4,500     5,000  
  Other long-term debt, net   59,048     59,017     29,850  
    Total liabilities   1,772,646     1,737,682     1,250,400  
         
Shareholders' Equity:      
  Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000 shares      
  authorized; no shares issued or outstanding)   -     -     -  
  Common stock (par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized;      
  8,507,429, 8,507,429 and 7,110,833 shares issued;      
  7,986,890, 8,086,407 and 6,776,703 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022,    
  June 30, 2022 and September, 2021, respectively   85     85     71  
  Additional paid-in capital   109,488     109,410     80,957  
  Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan   (5,300 )   (5,443 )   (5,883 )
  Treasury stock, at cost (520,539, 421,022 and 334,130 shares at      
  September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively)   (11,627 )   (9,691 )   (7,631 )
  Retained earnings   89,502     87,510     84,505  
  Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax   (30,874 )   (19,081 )   4,504  
    Total shareholders' equity   151,274     162,790     156,523  
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,923,920   $ 1,900,472   $ 1,406,923  



Income Statement (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,   September 30,
  2022 2022 2021   2022 2021
Interest and dividend income:            
  Interest and fees on loans $ 16,665   $ 14,895   $ 11,619     $ 42,933   $ 33,660    
  Securities available-for-sale   2,555     2,011     1,094       5,863     2,989    
  FRB and FHLB dividends   63     38     62       160     194    
  Other interest income   59     108     32       206     90    
    Total interest and dividend income   19,342     17,052     12,807       49,162     36,933    
Interest expense:            
  Interest expense on deposits   717     422     350       1,451     1,118    
  FHLB advances and other borrowings   136     15     37       157     152    
  Other long-term debt   602     648     389       1,855     1,168    
    Total interest expense   1,455     1,085     776       3,463     2,438    
Net interest income   17,887     15,967     12,031       45,699     34,495    
Loan loss provision   517     858     255       1,654     576    
    Net interest income after loan loss provision   17,370     15,109     11,776       44,045     33,919    
             
Noninterest income:            
  Service charges on deposit accounts   498     394     318       1,223     884    
  Mortgage banking, net   4,447     5,491     11,665       16,183     33,360    
  Interchange and ATM fees   594     621     570       1,668     1,489    
  Appreciation in cash surrender value of life insurance   291     250     181       748     512    
  Net (loss) gain on sale of available-for-sale securities   -     (6 )   11       (6 )   11    
  Other noninterest income   1,587     592     608       3,236     1,798    
    Total noninterest income   7,417     7,342     13,353       23,052     38,054    
             
Noninterest expense:            
  Salaries and employee benefits   11,699     11,431     12,262       33,511     37,093    
  Occupancy and equipment expense   1,946     1,817     1,665       5,441     4,746    
  Data processing   1,964     1,413     1,171       4,628     3,666    
  Advertising   464     303     326       1,052     850    
  Amortization   333     440     144       895     431    
  Loan costs   491     587     654       1,624     2,126    
  FDIC insurance premiums   93     144     81       330     243    
  Professional and examination fees   420     356     790       1,098     1,400    
  Acquisition costs   103     1,876     35       2,296     35    
  Other noninterest expense   3,151     1,679     1,672       6,783     4,460    
    Total noninterest expense   20,664     20,046     18,800       57,658     55,050    
             
Income before provision for income taxes   4,123     2,405     6,329       9,439     16,923    
Provision for income taxes   1,031     634     1,583       2,360     4,231    
Net income $ 3,092   $ 1,771   $ 4,746     $ 7,079   $ 12,692    
             
Basic earnings per share $ 0.40   $ 0.24   $ 0.73     $ 0.98   $ 1.90    
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.40   $ 0.24   $ 0.73     $ 0.98   $ 1.89    
             
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   7,793,485     7,410,796     6,525,509       7,241,520     6,691,256    
             
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   7,808,050     7,422,022     6,544,044       7,254,242     6,709,376    



ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION   (Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three or Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,
  2022 2022 2021
       
Mortgage Banking Activity (For the quarter):      
  Net gain on sale of mortgage loans $ 4,192   $ 5,219   $ 11,503  
  Net change in fair value of loans held-for-sale and derivatives   (378 )   (419 )   (35 )
  Mortgage servicing income, net   633     691     197  
    Mortgage banking, net $ 4,447   $ 5,491   $ 11,665  
         
Mortgage Banking Activity (Year-to-date):      
  Net gain on sale of mortgage loans $ 15,645     $ 36,261  
  Net change in fair value of loans held-for-sale and derivatives   (1,333 )     (3,004 )
  Mortgage servicing income, net   1,871       103  
    Mortgage banking, net $ 16,183     $ 33,360  
         
Performance Ratios (For the quarter):      
  Return on average assets   0.65 %   0.40 %   1.37 %
  Return on average equity   7.51 %   4.71 %   12.09 %
  Net interest margin   4.18 %   4.09 %   3.87 %
  Core efficiency ratio*   79.94 %   76.07 %   73.36 %
         
Performance Ratios (Year-to-date):      
  Return on average assets   0.55 %     1.27 %
  Return on average equity   6.05 %     10.81 %
  Net interest margin   4.00 %     3.88 %
  Core efficiency ratio*   79.22 %     75.24 %
         
Asset Quality Ratios and Data: As of or for the Three Months Ended
    September 30, June 30, September 30,
    2022 2022 2021
         
  Nonaccrual loans $ 2,534   $ 2,458   $ 5,657  
  Loans 90 days past due and still accruing   874     2,142     34  
  Restructured loans, net   1,112     1,112     2,116  
    Total nonperforming loans   4,520     5,712     7,807  
  Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets   -     345     117  
    Total nonperforming assets $ 4,520   $ 6,057   $ 7,924  
         
  Nonperforming loans / portfolio loans   0.34 %   0.46 %   0.88 %
  Nonperforming assets / assets   0.23 %   0.32 %   0.56 %
  Allowance for loan losses / portfolio loans   1.06 %   1.07 %   1.38 %
  Allowance / nonperforming loans   306.42 %   233.28 %   156.27 %
  Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter $ 6   $ 247   $ 4  
  Gross loan recoveries for the quarter $ 14   $ 14   $ 49  
  Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter $ (8 ) $ 233   $ (45 )
         
         
    September 30, June 30, September 30,
    2022 2022 2021
Capital Data (At quarter end):      
  Tangible book value per share** $ 13.60   $ 14.82   $ 19.74  
  Shares outstanding   7,986,890     8,086,407     6,776,703  
  Tangible common equity to tangible assets***   5.77 %   6.45 %   9.67 %
         
Other Information:      
  Average total assets for the quarter $ 1,913,710   $ 1,752,916   $ 1,382,186  
  Average total assets year-to-date $ 1,713,892   $ 1,614,746   $ 1,331,988  
  Average earning assets for the quarter $ 1,699,027   $ 1,564,050   $ 1,233,500  
  Average earning assets year-to-date $ 1,527,692   $ 1,442,703   $ 1,188,014  
  Average loans for the quarter **** $ 1,301,358   $ 1,157,839   $ 926,748  
  Average loans year-to-date **** $ 1,144,459   $ 1,066,515   $ 905,478  
  Average equity for the quarter $ 164,592   $ 150,419   $ 157,078  
  Average equity year-to-date $ 156,071   $ 151,841   $ 156,616  
  Average deposits for the quarter $ 1,656,228   $ 1,507,765   $ 1,163,979  
  Average deposits year-to-date $ 1,467,111   $ 1,373,270   $ 1,113,109  
         
* The core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing non-interest expense, exclusive of acquisition
costs and intangible asset amortization, by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.    
** The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity,  
less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by common shares outstanding.      
*** The tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders'  
equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible.  
**** Includes loans held for sale      



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 
Core Efficiency Ratio (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
  September 30, June 30, September 30,   September 30,  
  2022 2022 2021   2022 2021  
Calculation of Core Efficiency Ratio:              
  Noninterest expense $ 20,664   $ 20,046   $ 18,800     $ 57,658   $ 55,050    
  Acquisition costs   (103 )   (1,876 )   (35 )     (2,296 )   (35 )  
  Intangible asset amortization   (333 )   (440 )   (144 )     (895 )   (431 )  
    Core efficiency ratio numerator   20,228     17,730     18,621       54,467     54,584    
               
  Net interest income   17,887     15,967     12,031       45,699     34,495    
  Noninterest income   7,417     7,342     13,353       23,052     38,054    
    Core efficiency ratio denominator   25,304     23,309     25,384       68,751     72,549    
               
  Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   79.94 %   76.07 %   73.36 %     79.22 %   75.24 %  



Tangible Book Value and Tangible Assets (Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, June 30, September 30,
  2022 2022 2021  
Tangible Book Value:        
  Shareholders' equity $ 151,274   $ 162,790   $ 156,523    
  Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net   (42,635 )   (42,966 )   (22,717 )  
    Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 108,639   $ 119,824   $ 133,806    
           
  Common shares outstanding at end of period   7,986,890     8,086,407     6,776,703    
           
  Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 18.94   $ 20.13   $ 23.10    
           
  Tangible common shareholders' equity (tangible book value)        
  per share (non-GAAP) $ 13.60   $ 14.82   $ 19.74    
           
Tangible Assets:        
  Total assets $ 1,923,920   $ 1,900,472   $ 1,406,923    
  Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net   (42,635 )   (42,966 )   (22,717 )  
    Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,881,285   $ 1,857,506   $ 1,384,206    
           
  Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets        
  (non-GAAP)   5.77 %   6.45 %   9.67 %  



Earnings Per Diluted Share, Excluding Acquisition Costs (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,  
  2022 2022 2021   2022 2021  
               
Net interest income after loan loss provision $ 17,370   $ 15,109   $ 11,776     $ 44,045   $ 33,919    
Noninterest income   7,417     7,342     13,353       23,052     38,054    
               
Noninterest expense   20,664     20,046     18,800       57,658     55,050    
  Acquisition costs   (103 )   (1,876 )   (35 )     (2,296 )   (35 )  
Noninterest expense, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)   20,561     18,170     18,765       55,362     55,015    
               
Income before income taxes   4,226     4,281     6,364       11,735     16,958    
Provision for income taxes, excluding acquisition costs              
  related taxes (non-GAAP)   1,057     1,129     1,592       2,934     4,240    
Net Income, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) $ 3,169   $ 3,152   $ 4,772     $ 8,801   $ 12,718    
               
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.40   $ 0.24   $ 0.73     $ 0.98   $ 1.89    
Diluted earnings per share, excluding acquisition              
  costs (non-GAAP) $ 0.41   $ 0.42   $ 0.73     $ 1.21   $ 1.90    



Return on Average Assets, Excluding Acquisition Costs (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, September 30,
    2022 2022 2021
For the quarter:      
  Net income, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)* $ 3,169   $ 3,152   $ 4,772    
  Average total assets quarter-to-date $ 1,913,710   $ 1,752,916   $ 1,382,186    
  Return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)   0.66 %   0.72 %   1.38 %  
         
Year-to-date:      
  Net income, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)* $ 8,801   $ 5,632   $ 12,718    
  Average total assets year-to-date $ 1,713,892   $ 1,614,746   $ 1,331,988    
  Return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)   0.68 %   0.70 %   1.27 %  
         
* See Earnings Per Diluted Share, Excluding Acquisition Costs table for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation.

Primary Logo

