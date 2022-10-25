FirstLight to Exceed 1,700 Route Miles in New York in 2022

With over twelve hundred route miles already constructed this year, FirstLight remains committed to expanding in the Empire State

/EIN News/ -- Albany, NY, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstLight, a leading provider of digital infrastructure services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, announced today that the company is on track to complete the construction of over 1,700 route miles of fiber in New York this year.

Headquartered in Albany, NY, FirstLight has already constructed an impressive 8,000 route miles in New York prior to 2022. The company has maintained a strong focus on delivering a vast and reliable portfolio of products and services to wireless and wireline carriers, manufacturers, retailers, state and local government entities, as well as some of the most well-known higher education, financial, and healthcare institutions in the state since 1999.

As part of its continued commitment to New York State, FirstLight has built 1,280 route miles year-to-date, and has plans for an additional 480 route miles constructed by year end. FirstLight’s low-latency, carrier grade fiber network spans the state from Buffalo to Albany, and from the Hudson Valley to Plattsburgh. With over 5,000 buildings on its network and another 82,000 additional buildings immediately passed by the network in New York alone, FirstLight has positioned itself to provide high-speed, symmetrical broadband services to countless organizations across the Empire State, as well as reach many unserved and underserved communities in rural parts of the state. Additionally, over 50% of FirstLight employees live and work in New York, so its network and complementing solutions are backed by local, responsive support.

“In addition to being home to FirstLight’s headquarters, New York is an integral part of our network geography,” said Kurt Van Wagenen, Chief Executive Officer for FirstLight. “Since FirstLight’s inception in 1999, the focus has been to design a robust and reliable fiber-optic network in New York and our mission remains the same. As we grow throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, it is important that we continue to expand our capabilities as well as extend our network reach to best serve our longstanding customers.”

A complement to FirstLight’s high speed, low latency fiber network, are its two data center locations in New York, offering secure cloud and colocation services. FirstLight offers a variety of managed services, unified communications, and security solutions, as well as networking and monitoring solutions that are not limited by geography. Additionally, FirstLight has support centers, offices, certified engineers, and a full construction services team based throughout the state. As part of FirstLight’s Corporate Sponsorship Program, the company supports several nonprofit organizations in New York, including the Firefighters Association of the State of New York, Albany Medical Center, Golisano Children’s Hospital, and Lifetime Assistance.

