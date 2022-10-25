Microalgae Market To Surge USD 31537.16 Billion with Healthy CAGR of 6.20% by 2029, Share, Size, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends and Segmentation Outlook

The market is expanding due to factors such as rising vegetarianism, strict regulations regarding the use of synthetic colours and flavours, rising malnutrition, rising demand for products derived from spirulina, particularly Omega-3 fatty acids, expanding use of spirulina in aquaculture, rising investments from top colour houses, and expanding use of spirulina in aquaculture.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the microalgae market which was USD 950.0 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 1537.16 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Microalgae , commonly known as single-celled algae, are tiny forms of algae. Either singly or as colonies, they are able to live. These are microscopic organisms that can photosynthesize in both freshwater and saltwater. They can vary in size and shape depending on their species, with sizes ranging from micrometres to hundreds of micrometres. Microalgae's primary job is to create algal biomass from sunlight, carbon dioxide, and water.

Microalgae are minute planktons that can be found in the sediment of both freshwater and marine systems. They are also referred to as macrophytes. These unicellular animals have the ability to live singly, in communities, or in chains. Their size can vary from one microns to a hundred microns depending on the species.

The rising investment in algae production acts as an opportunity for the growth of the microalgae market Many top microalgae businesses are building in the UK algae sector to accelerate their carbon footprint reduction and renewable energy generation strategies.

Cellana Inc. (U.S.)

DSM (Netherlands)

Biofuels Digest (U.S.)

Corbion (Netherlands)

Algarithm (U.S.)

Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.)

Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH (U.S.)

Algaecytes (U.K.)

Australian Spirulina (Australia)

Algatech LTD (Israel)

Lyxia (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Kuehnle AgroSystems Inc. (U.S.)

ALGISYS Biosciences Inc. (U.S.)

euglena Co., Ltd. (Japan)

In October 2020, Cyanotech Corporation introduced BioAstin , a product made from microalgae. The launched has demonstrated effectiveness in the treatment of, among other things, joint health, skin illness, and cardiovascular disease. The newly released product expanded the company's product line and increased income.

, a product made from microalgae. The launched has demonstrated effectiveness in the treatment of, among other things, joint health, skin illness, and cardiovascular disease. The newly released product expanded the company's product line and increased income. In January 2019, Omega-3 DHA algal oil produced by Algarithm was granted non-GMO certification. This accreditation demonstrated that the company is trying to adhere to best GMO practises and strict requirements to maintain the product's quality. This accreditation strengthened the company's reputation in the microalgae market.

Rising vegetarianism

The market is expanding due to factors such as rising vegetarianism, strict regulations regarding the use of synthetic colours and flavours, rising malnutrition, rising demand for products derived from spirulina, particularly Omega-3 fatty acids, expanding use of spirulina in aquaculture, rising investments from top colour houses, and expanding use of spirulina in aquaculture.

Rising value due to microalgae cleaning

Chlorella is a highly investigated alga with several papers from hospitals, research institutes, and academic institutions. With more than 30% of the population using it as their primary health supplement, it is the most well-liked health food supplement in Japan. The market value for this niche is increased by its cleansing, nourishing, and renewing properties, which make the body's natural defence and repair mechanisms more efficient.

Rise in ageing population

The growth of the supplement industry are the ageing population, growing consumer understanding of preventative healthcare, the rise of the self-directed consumer (self-diagnosis over health practitioner diagnosis), channel proliferation (various marketing techniques and E-Commerce), and the shift from ingredient-focused messaging to broader brand positioning (grouping supplements together solely to form a healthy benefits package). The value and sales of nutritional, herbal, and vitamin goods are rising significantly on a global scale.

By Product Type

Dunaliella Salina

Spirulina

Chlorella

Others

By Microalgae Strain

Haematococcus Pluvialis

Phaeodactylum Tricornutum

Porphyridium Cruentum

Nannochloropsis

Others

By Category

Organic

Inorganic

By Form

Powder/Dry

Liquid

By Grade

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Fuel Grade

Cosmetics Grade

Others

By Application

Food and Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Bio-Fuel

Inks

Animal Feed

Others

By Distribution Channel

Indirect

Direct

The countries covered in the microalgae market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the organic cultivation are ecofriendly and economical for the production.

Asia-Pacific is dominating the market due to government initiatives raising awareness towards ecofriendly products.

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Microalgae Market Regulations Market Overview Global Microalgae Market, By Product Type Global Microalgae Market, By Microalgae Strain Global Microalgae Market, By Category Global Microalgae Market, By Form Global Microalgae Market, By Grade Global Microalgae Market, By Application Global Microalgae Market, By Distribution Channel Global Microalgae Market, By Region Global Microalgae Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

