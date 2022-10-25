Submit Release
Jeptha Creed Distillery Releases Red, White, & Blue Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

/EIN News/ -- SHELBYVILLE, Ky., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On their 6th anniversary, this November 11th, Jeptha Creed is releasing their much-anticipated Red, White, & Blue Kentucky Straight Bourbon. Developed to show appreciation for current and past members of our military, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Veteran's Club Inc of Kentucky. This one-of-a-kind bourbon has been aged at least 4 years and proofed right at 50% ABV. The mash bill consists of three different varietals of heirloom corn: Bloody Butcher, Heirloom White, and Bruce's Blue. This bourbon will be available for purchase in the distillery gift shop, online to KY, ND, AK, D.C., and in select stores throughout KY and IN on November 11th, 2022.

The Bourbon
Jeptha Creed Red, White, & Blue Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
MSRP - $74.99
50% ABV | 100 Proof
Mash Notes: 25% Bloody Butcher Corn | 25% White Heirloom Corn | 25% Bruce Blue Heirloom Corn | 20% Malted Rye | 5% Malted Barley
Nose: Complex balance of vanilla, apple, pear, and baking spice with bright undertones of citrus and sweet oak.
Palate: Opens to a rich buttery caramel with toasted pecans and hints of tobacco and citrus.
Finish: A rich finish of caramel flowing into hints of buttered toast, white pepper corn, and allspice.

Release Day
November 11th, 2022 Jeptha Creed Distillery will be open to the public from 11am - 6pm for bottle purchase and regular business. Join them starting at 11am for a color guard ceremony, guest speakers, bottle signings, light appetizers, tastings, and more. Due to availability Red, White, & Blue Straight Bourbon purchase will be limited to 2 bottles per guest.

WHAT: Jeptha Creed Distillery Releases Red, White, & Blue, Kentucky Straight Bourbon
WHEN: November 11th, 2022
WHERE: Jeptha Creed gift shop, online to KY, ND, AK, D.C., and in select stores throughout KY and IN.

About Jeptha Creed Distillery
Jeptha Creed Distillery uses old fashioned methods to meet today’s demanding modern tastes. They use only the finest ingredients, locally grown and sourced to ensure their products meet the highest expectations for quality and flavor. Owned and operated by mother-and-daughter duo Joyce and Autumn Nethery, Jeptha Creed sits on 64 acres of farmland, where they grow some of the Bloody Butcher Corn used for all of their products, including vodka, moonshine, brandy, and bourbon.

Contact:
Christian Kern
ckern@jepthacreed.com
(502) 645-2702

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebe12e17-9b85-4a6d-a77c-9f1fee5b3a7b


Jeptha Creed Red, White, & Blue Straight Bourbon Staged

Jeptha Creed Red, White, & Blue Straight Bourbon sitting on a barrel with a USA flag and corn.

