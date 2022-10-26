Submit Release
Anita Diamonds Celebrates Diwali with Belgian Dignitaries at the Antwerp Indian Association

ANTWERPEN, ANTWERP, BELGIUM, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anita Diamonds is one of Antwerp, Belgium's most renowned and trusted diamond dealers. The Indian-origin diamantaires have made a distinct mark in the diamond industry with offices in Dubai, Israel, and Belgium. Along with conducting special business operations worldwide, the diamond brand has made distinguished and influential relationships.

Anita Diamonds invited several dignitaries to their annual celebratory Diwali merrymaking to commemorate their philanthropic and zealous alliances. This year, the co-founder of Anita Diamonds- Mr. Chirag Shah, invited Belgian dignitaries to the event organized by Antwerp Indian Association. The event was one of the annual highlights of all the celebrations the Indian community celebrates with zeal and pomp.

The dignitaries called upon by the diamond merchant were His Excellency, Ambassador of Indonesia- Dr. Andri Hadi, His Excellency, Ambassador of Brunei- Mr. Adnan Jaafar, Director External Affairs HRD Antwerp- Steve Knowles, François Bellot- a member of the Reformist Movement party, Mayor of Willebroek- Eddy Bevers, and Philippe & Caroline Jadot.

It was a memorable event that saw the Indian diversity in Belgium, mainly Antwerp, and the tolerance of its people. The event was commemorated with traditional performances, exquisite cuisine, and the Indian spirit residing in Belgium.

Anita Diamonds, under the competent leadership of Mr. Chirag Shah & Mr. Chinar Shah, has grown 10-folds. The diamond brand has built strong relationships worldwide through philanthropic activities and accumulating a magnitude of clientele. Their success is rooted in their trusted activities and following every corporate social responsibility. Certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council, Anita Diamonds, since 2010, has been providing diamond jewellery houses with GIA, HRD, & IGI certified rough & polished diamonds, fancy shape diamonds, and fancy-colored diamonds.

Anita Diamonds has set a benchmark in supplying the most trusted and finely cut diamonds loved and cherished by several remarkable diamond jewellery houses worldwide.

