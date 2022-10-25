North America Railway Maintenance Machinery Market Expected to Reach $1.16 Billion by 2028 With A CAGR of 6.1%

North America Railway Maintenance Machinery Market

The North America railway maintenance machinery market size was valued at $774.0 million in 2020 registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “North America Railway Maintenance Machinery Market by Product Type, Application, and Sales Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” The North America railway maintenance machinery market size was valued at $774.0 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $1,163.1 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. Railway maintenance machineries are used to maintain railway tracks for smooth and effective operation of transportation and logistics. They are used to maximize the productivity of logistics, and transportation system.

Download Sample PDF (157 Pages with More Insight) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11676

An increase in construction of new rail projects fuels the growth of the North America railway maintenance machinery market. For instance, in March 2021, the Canada government planned to spend $55 million on building a new high speed rail project between Toronto and Quebec City. In addition, rise in number of railway electrification projects owing to reduced carbon emission is anticipated to drive the North America railway maintenance machinery market growth. In addition, several governments are focusing on developing carbon emission free railway lines, which in turn is estimated to cater demand of the market.

According to the perspectives of CXOs of leading companies, the railway maintenance machinery is used for smooth and effective operation of railway tracks. Tamping machine, stabilizing machinery, and rail handling machinery are some of the railway maintenance machineries used in the railway industry. In addition, an increase in government spending on new railway construction projects is anticipated to drive the growth of the North America railway maintenance machinery market. For instance, Canada National Railway (CN) planned to spend $2.92 billion in Saskatchewan to improve the railway infrastructure project.

Major players are adopting agreements and product launches, as key developmental strategies to improve their product portfolio, and thereby drive the growth of the market. For instance, in September 2019, Harsco Corporation launched a new TX16 production and switch tamper at railway interchange, in Minneapolis, U.S. It has features such as improved productivity, good tamping quality, operator safety, and reliable. It is designed for lower fuel consumption per mile and also reduces carbon emission. Moreover, rise in adoption of internet of things (IoT), cloud-based system, and internet systems in railway maintenance machinery owing to features such as continuous support, high speed services, and scalability, fuels the growth of the North America railway maintenance machinery market. By using IoT in railway maintenance machinery, it improves the maintenance services of track system.

Download Sample PDF (157 Pages with More Insight) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11676

Machines used for maintenance of the railway systems are getting technologically advanced. However, the implementation of these systems could be expensive for railway departments of some countries such as Canada, and Mexico, owing to the use of advanced technology. Conversely, technological innovation in railway maintenance machinery is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the North America railway maintenance machinery manufacturers.

Individuals in the region are focusing on using railway traveling mode for efficient freight transportation. Moreover, according to International Energy Agency (IEA), approximately 7% of the global freight transportation and logistics occurs through railway network. In addition, metro system provides cheap and convenient urban transportation in around 200 cities globally, thereby propelling the growth railway maintenance machinery.

A rise in adoption of internet of things (IoT)_ technology in railway maintenance machinery industry, owing to features such as continuous available support, and scalability, which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the North America railway maintenance machinery.

However, high cost associated with tamping machine is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. On the other hand, technological innovation in the railway maintenance machinery is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the North America railway maintenance machinery manufacturers.

The North America railway maintenance machinery market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, sales type, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into tamping machine, stabilizing machinery, rail handling machinery, ballast cleaning machine, and others. The tamping machine segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019. Based on application, it is classified into ballast track, and non-ballast track. The ballast track segment generated the highest revenue in 2019. Based on sales type, the market is divided into new sales, and aftermarket sales. The aftermarket sales segment is further divided into parts, and services. The aftermarket sales segment garnered the highest revenue in 2019.

Download Sample PDF (157 Pages with More Insight) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11676

Country wise, North America railway maintenance machinery market analysis is conducted across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. U.S. is expected to dominate the market throughout the study period.

Key companies profiled in the report includes Caterpillar Inc (Progress Rail Services Corporation), Coril Holdings Ltd (Loram Maintenance of Way, Inc), Curran Group, Inc (Holland LP), Fluor Corporation (American Equipment Company, Inc), Geismar, Harsco Corporation, Knox Kershaw Inc, Plasser & Theurer, Export von Bahnbaumaschinen, Gesellschaft m.b.H., ROBEL Bahnbaumaschinen GmbH, Wabtec Corporation (Nordco Inc) have focused on developing new products to strengthen their presence in the market. Moreover, these companies adopted product launch, agreement, and acquisition as a key strategy for improve the product portfolio. For instance, in February 2018, Loram Maintenance of Way Inc.,

More Reports -

Europe Flushing Systems Market - https://www.einpresswire.com/article/594710148/europe-flushing-system-market-expected-to-reach-1-01billion-by-2031-industry-revenue-growth-trends-from-2022-to-2031

Speaker Market - https://www.einpresswire.com/article/594712321/speaker-market-is-expected-to-reach-233-2-billion-by-2027-industry-and-key-player-strategy-analysis-from-2020-to-2027

Flexible Concrete Vibrator Market - https://www.einpresswire.com/article/594713630/flexible-concrete-vibrator-market-expected-to-reach-376-00-million-by-2030-industry-revenue-and-forecast-2021-2030

Construction Lasers Market - https://www.einpresswire.com/article/594714911/global-construction-lasers-market-expected-to-reach-3-363-0-million-by-2025-industry-growth-analysis-2018-2025

Precision Ball Screw Market - https://www.einpresswire.com/article/595121676/precision-ball-screws-market-expected-to-reach-2-0-billion-by-2027-industry-trends-analysis-from-2020-to-2027

