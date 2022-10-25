Europe Wi-Fi Chipset Market to reach US$ 5.0 Billion by 2027 | Growth rate (CAGR of 2.68%)

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.68% during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Europe Wi-Fi Chipset Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the Europe Wi-Fi chipset market size reached US$ 4.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.68% during 2022-2027.

A Wi-Fi chipset refers to a wireless transmitter used for dispatching information to mobile devices for wireless networking. It is used for accessing internet hotspots that provide networked services without the usage of standard cables. A Wi-Fi chipset can be categorized as single-, dual-, and tri-band. It has a lower per-unit cost as the chips are primarily used in computer laptops, routers, tablets, connected home devices, and cellular phones. Wi-Fi chipset is also commonly utilized in workstations in the local area network (LAN).

Europe Wi-Fi Chipset Market Trends:

The escalating demand for advanced technologies that assist in transferring data instantly and simultaneously consuming low power is among the primary factors driving the Europe Wi-Fi chipset market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for virtual reality (VR), WI Gig technology in multimedia streaming, and enterprise applications, which need wireless docking and high-speed connectivity, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the expanding automotive industry and the rising need for Wi-Fi chipsets in audio systems, car lightings, and instrument clusters for improved security, smart interface handling, high-speed data transmission, and fast target wakeup time is also catalyzing the market across Europe. Apart from this, the high supply of IT peripheral devices, such as internet hotspots, dongles, laptops, data cards, and printers, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In addition, the growing popularity of single-user Multiple-input Multiple-output (SU-MIMO) chipsets in banking and financial institutions for providing high data security and network agility is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the emerging trend of the 5G technology in various leading organizations and sectors is anticipated to propel the Europe Wi-Fi chipset market over the forecasted period. .

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on product, band and MIMO configuration.

Breakup by Product:

Smartphones

Tablets

PCs

Access Point Equipment

Connected Home Devices

Others

Breakup by Band:

Single Band

Dual Band

Tri Band

Breakup by MIMO Configuration:

SU-MIMO

MU-MIMO

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

