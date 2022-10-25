Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,917 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,750 in the last 365 days.

Europe Wi-Fi Chipset Market to reach US$ 5.0 Billion by 2027 | Growth rate (CAGR of 2.68%)

Europe Wi-Fi Chipset Market

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.68% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Europe Wi-Fi Chipset Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the Europe Wi-Fi chipset market size reached US$ 4.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.68% during 2022-2027.

This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

A Wi-Fi chipset refers to a wireless transmitter used for dispatching information to mobile devices for wireless networking. It is used for accessing internet hotspots that provide networked services without the usage of standard cables. A Wi-Fi chipset can be categorized as single-, dual-, and tri-band. It has a lower per-unit cost as the chips are primarily used in computer laptops, routers, tablets, connected home devices, and cellular phones. Wi-Fi chipset is also commonly utilized in workstations in the local area network (LAN).

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-wi-fi-chipset-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Europe Wi-Fi Chipset Market Trends:

The escalating demand for advanced technologies that assist in transferring data instantly and simultaneously consuming low power is among the primary factors driving the Europe Wi-Fi chipset market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for virtual reality (VR), WI Gig technology in multimedia streaming, and enterprise applications, which need wireless docking and high-speed connectivity, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the expanding automotive industry and the rising need for Wi-Fi chipsets in audio systems, car lightings, and instrument clusters for improved security, smart interface handling, high-speed data transmission, and fast target wakeup time is also catalyzing the market across Europe. Apart from this, the high supply of IT peripheral devices, such as internet hotspots, dongles, laptops, data cards, and printers, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In addition, the growing popularity of single-user Multiple-input Multiple-output (SU-MIMO) chipsets in banking and financial institutions for providing high data security and network agility is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the emerging trend of the 5G technology in various leading organizations and sectors is anticipated to propel the Europe Wi-Fi chipset market over the forecasted period.   .

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on product, band and MIMO configuration.

Breakup by Product:

Smartphones
Tablets
PCs
Access Point Equipment
Connected Home Devices
Others

Breakup by Band:

Single Band
Dual Band
Tri Band

Breakup by MIMO Configuration:

SU-MIMO
MU-MIMO

Breakup by Country:

Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3764&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

China Online Gambling Market: https://bit.ly/3stBuew

United States Smart Grid Security Market: https://bit.ly/3TC2C6I

Europe Smart Grid Security Market: https://bit.ly/3CXL91C

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Europe Wi-Fi Chipset Market to reach US$ 5.0 Billion by 2027 | Growth rate (CAGR of 2.68%)

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.