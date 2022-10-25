Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market Size/Share Worth 146.43 Billion by 2030 at an 11.45% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 52.34 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 146.43 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.45% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Apple Inc., Amazon, Samsung, Verizon Communications Inc., Cashify, Walmart, eBay, Paytm, Huawei, Yaantra, AT&T Inc, and others.

/EIN News/ -- Sandy, Utah, USA, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Refurbished Phones, Used Phones), By Pricing Range (Low-priced, Mid-priced, Premium), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 52.34 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 146.43 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.45% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

A used smartphone that has been returned to the manufacturer is refurbished. After testing and inspecting the devices’ internal and external states, the business remanufactures them into new-looking gadgets.

Once a smartphone has some damage, it gets discarded and dumped in landfills. However, if it is repaired and sold, it will have had an opportunity to live. Any smartphone with even a few dings or scrapes should never be discarded since it is incredibly harmful to the environment. Many smartphone components are made of plastic, and we all know how difficult it is to harm lithium-ion batteries. Therefore, it would be preferable to sell these as refurbished phones that could be offered at a lower cost while still being in excellent shape.

Beginning with attracting internet commerce, facilitating correspondence, and completing the growth of digitalization, cell phones have become an essential component of people’s life. Modern buyers who are well-informed gravitate toward high-quality, advanced mechanical hardware. Unfortunately, due to the short upgrade cycle, many buyers are unwilling to commit much time to their new devices.

Market Dynamics

Drivers.

Modern shoppers who are well-educated gravitate toward high-quality, advanced mechanical hardware. Due to the short upgrade cycle, many buyers prefer to commit more time to their new devices. As a result, a sizable portion of the population is demonstrating a preference for secondhand mobile phones, which have their desired features at an affordable price. It is widely acknowledged that factors driving the global market for refurbished and used mobile phones include increasing economies, growing demand for low-priced commodities, and growing consumer acceptance of smartphones.

In addition, increasing consumer dependency on electronic devices in developing countries is necessary to support demand in the global market for refurbished and used mobile phones. Manufacturers of smartphones in developing nations are investing resources in new work to produce high-quality mobile phones that will quickly satisfy customer mechanical demands. Additionally, such a factor is anticipated to promote the global market for refurbished and used mobile phones.

The market for used mobile devices is more minor than first thought. But, on the contrary, it is progressively becoming the new standard and moving into the mainstream electronics retail arena.

The growth has been exploding as the demand has been increasing. Across all regions, the practicality of used gadgets has equally infiltrated and opened up new use-case possibilities. For several reasons, including a lack of precious metals, cost-conscious consumers, increased access to high-quality refurbished devices, the availability of quality assurance and warranty, and environmental concerns, Asia is predicted to be one of the top markets for refurbished smartphones in the coming years.

A reconditioned product will generate more interest and build the ecosystem if it can give the customer the best possible value, establish a reputation, and offer proactive after-sales services. Hence, this is driving the market for used smartphones market.

Due to the massive smartphone adoption in emerging nations, the demand for refurbished smartphones has increased significantly in recent years. As a result, there is a greater emphasis on developing distribution channels and acquiring customers to preserve a competitive edge and market share. It is believed that increasing emerging markets in developing nations, increased consumer desire for low-cost items, and rising smartphone penetration all impact the worldwide market for refurbished and used mobile phones.

Restraints

The availability of low-quality mobile phones and growing customer security concerns are the main factors limiting industry expansion. The low-quality products also threaten the environment as they contain a high quantity of plastics in them.

Opportunities

Consumers’ growing reliance on inexpensive, high-quality smartphones is opening up new market expansion prospects. In addition, consumers are technology-oriented and do not want to invest in a lump sum, creating new opportunities for the Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones market .

Challenges

The market for refurbished smartphones faces challenges throughout the forecast period due to the widespread availability of smartphones in online stores. Online stores, including Walmart Inc., eBay Inc., and Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon), provide a variety of cell phones at a discount. Additionally, they collaborate with nearby banks to offer discounts via credit and debit cards. They also provide discounts during holidays and the summer, attracting many customers. As a result, the growth of e-commerce companies might have a detrimental effect on the market for refurbished cell phones.

Report Highlights

Based on type, the refurbished phones category is expected to grow at the most significant CAGR and will be in a dominant position in the future. This is because many buyers are drawn in by the low prices and discounts sellers offer on refurbished phones. This is driving the market.

Based on the pricing range, the mid-priced segment is leading and is expected to contribute to the refurbished smartphone market. This is attributed to the fast-expanding e-Commerce platforms and the good EMI alternatives for customers purchasing old mobile phones in the midrange price band. On the other hand, the widespread usage of semiconductors and the entrance of new competitors have reduced the cost of producing portable reconditioned gadgets.

Regional Snapshots

Asia-Pacific held a dominant position and is predicted to dominate during the forecast period in the refurbished smartphones market due to the area’s increasing infrastructure development. The demand for refurbished and used mobile phones in this region may also be driven by rising urbanization, a growing number of tech-savvy people, and quick technical improvements. In China, the usage of reconditioned and used mobile phones has become very popular over time.

China is now one of the nations making significant investments in reselling old and refurbished cell phones. Many buyers and resellers find selling or renovating mobile devices through conventional channels challenging. E-Commerce is proving to be the most refined platform for buyers and shoppers under these circumstances. These reasons are driving the refurbished smartphone market in this region.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 52.34 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 146.43 billion CAGR Growth Rate 11.45% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Apple Inc., Amazon, Samsung, Verizon Communications Inc., Cashify, Walmart, eBay, Paytm, Huawei, Yaantra, AT&T Inc., and Others Key Segment By Type, Pricing Rang, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research. Buying Options

Key Players

Apple Inc.

Amazon

Samsung

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Cashify

Walmart

eBay

Paytm

Huawei

Yaantra

AT&T Inc.

Recent Developments

Around 30 of Walmart’s physical locations now offer refurbished iPhones, iPads, and other Apple gadgets as part of the company’s In-Store test program. The program’s member retailers provide goTRG-certified refurbished Apple goods with a 12-month guarantee.





Segments covered in the report

By Type

Refurbished phones

Used phones

By Pricing Range

Low-priced

Mid-priced

Premium

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

