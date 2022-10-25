IBN to Serve as Media Sponsor for 13th Annual Energy Event (“AE13”) Produced by Sustain SoCal

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, announces today that it is collaborating with Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) to heighten visibility for the 13th Annual Energy Event (“AE13”). This in-person event takes place at UCI Beall Applied Innovation, 5270 California Avenue, Irvine, California, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 1:00-5:00 pm, followed by an innovator showcase and networking session.

With more than ten years of expertise in hosting events focused on driving sustainable economic growth in Southern California region, Sustain SoCal has established itself as a leading information hub and force for positive change with mentorship activities, advisory services and proactive advocacy in critical areas including energy transition. The organization has become a renowned platform for knowledge sharing, strengthening professional networks and the collaborative exploration of potential synergies.

With its accumulated acumen from past conferences, the Sustain SoCal Annual Energy Event is now in its thirteenth year and has developed into an exceptional forum for market outreach and policy discussions to sustainably accelerate the deployment and adoption of the ongoing regional energy transition. It also offers a one-of-a-kind arena to showcase each presenting company’s expertise to a network of their peers and engaged consumers.

The upcoming event will feature vital public bodies, innovative companies, venture finance experts and environmental stakeholders, with a focus on a host of pressing topics including electrification, hydrogen, the Inflation Reduction Act, renewables, built environment, agriculture, grant incentives, investor trends, ESG and innovation.

As the media sponsor for AE13, IBN will leverage its extensive corporate communications solutions to heighten the visibility of presenters, participating companies and the conference as a whole. Key elements include content distribution, syndicated placement, content curation, press releases and optimized social media strategies.

AE13 will host a roster of distinguished speakers working at the cutting edge of energy transition with a deep insight into the challenges faced by and opportunities available in Southern California. Confirmed presenters include Matt Gregori, clean energy technology scout, SoCal Gas; Roxana Bekemohammadi, founder & executive director, United States Hydrogen; Cherish Giovinazzo, H2U; Ray Pustinger, principal, Praxis Strategic Advisory; Steve Farber, CEO, Redaptive; Zack Martin, CFO, Loop EV; and Tad Glauthier, vice president, eMobility, Stem. The event will feature other well-known experts such as Anthony Ng, Energy Development and Market Facilitation Office, California Energy Commission; Angelina Galiteva, board of governors, California Independent System Operator; Neal Rickner, managing partner, Elevation Ventures.

With geopolitical developments threatening global energy security, the ongoing volatility in oil prices and concerns around climate change, the AE13 could not be timelier. Moreover, several factors such as increased investor interest, supportive legislation, policy initiatives, ESG narratives and consumer demand have begun to converge, positioning the sector for a rapid transformation.

For more information about Sustain SoCal’s AE13, visit https://sustainsocal.org/event/13th-annual-energy-event/

