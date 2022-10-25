DoubleRainbow Biosciences and Landkind to Participate in SupplySide West Conference October 31 - November 4

Double Rainbow will present at the Nutrition Capital Network Ingredients & Technology Investor Meeting, co-located with SupplySide West

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, MASS. and LAS VEGAS, NEV., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landkind, a subsidiary of Double Rainbow Biosciences leveraging advances in synthetic biology to deliver precision-engineered supplements to advance human health, today announced it will participate at Informa Markets' SupplySide West & Food Ingredients North America being held October 31 – November 4, 2022, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nev.

Double Rainbow, Landkind’s parent company and a world leader in natural product biosynthesis, will also present at the Nutrition Capital Network Ingredients & Technology Investor Meeting, co-located with SupplySide West. On November 1, Double Rainbow Senior Vice President of Global Business Groups and President of Landkind, Cavan Farley, will share information about Double Rainbow’s novel development platforms with companies and investors looking for the best innovations in nutrition science and technology. The goal of the meeting is to bring together strategic partners and investors with emerging technologies, innovative ingredients, and their entrepreneurs and management teams.

“SupplySide West is known for providing unparalleled opportunities to connect with industry leaders and share innovative ideas, and we are thrilled to be a part of this year’s event,” said Cavan Farley. “This is the perfect time for us to work with like-minded investors and nutrition professionals who hold similar values and missions – producing sustainable, safe dietary supplements, protecting the well-being of people and the planet, and finding ways for health-minded people to thrive. From how they are sourced and produced to how they are tested and measured –Landkind is seeking to fundamentally change the way wellness products are made. We look forward to sharing our work, progress, and vision with the SupplySide community.”

SupplySide is an industry hub for health and nutrition professionals to connect and learn from each other. Events at SupplySide West include educational sessions covering market trends, research and regulatory changes, receptions, and a presentation theatre.

About Landkind

Landkind is an entirely new class of sustainable supplements, born from mother nature’s blueprint and precision-engineered to advance human health. Our revolutionary process enables us to harness the intelligence of evolution to create wellness products that are identical to what we find in nature. From how we source and produce, to how we test and measure – we’re fundamentally changing the way wellness products are made. Learn more at www.landkind.health.\

About Double Rainbow

Double Rainbow is a sustainable biotech company harnessing the power of natural evolution through bioengineering to improve the quality of human health and ensure the sustainability of our planet. By leveraging advances in the areas of genomics, metabolomics, and synthetic biology, we are accessing the richness and efficacy of natural chemistry like never before to bring therapeutics and bioceuticals to the world at scale without harming the environment. Learn more at www.doublerainbowbio.com.

About SupplySide

SupplySide focuses on the exploration, discovery, innovation and marketing strategy around the development of finished consumer goods that drive the global business economy. The SupplySide East 2023 show will be held April 18-19 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, NJ.

SupplySide Network 365 (SSN365) empowers people and companies in the health and nutrition industry to Discover, Connect, Meet, Learn and Source. The SSN365 platform enables members of the Health & Nutrition community to interact in 1:1 video calls, source ingredients & services based on intelligent matchmaking, and participate in industry content & insightful virtual events.

Zoe Tobin APCO 508-615-6770 ztobin@apcoworldwide.com