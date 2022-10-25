Anika to Issue Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

/EIN News/ -- BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today announced that the Company plans to issue its third quarter 2022 financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 and hold its investor conference call on the same day, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and business highlights.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-256-1007 (toll-free domestic) or 1-856-344-9221 (international) and providing the conference ID number 2205523. A live audio webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Anika's website, www.anika.com. An accompanying slide presentation also can be accessed via the Anika website. The call will be archived and accessible on the same website shortly after its conclusion.

About Anika

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Leveraging our core expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions, we partner with clinicians to provide minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. Our focus is on high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies, and our products are efficiently delivered in key sites of care, including ambulatory surgery centers. Anika’s global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com .

