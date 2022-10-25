Global Laparoscopic Devices Market to Surpass US$ 19,249.3 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global laparoscopic devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 11,974.3 in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Laparoscopic Devices Market:

The increasing adoption of organic strategies by key market players such as partnerships is expected to drive the global laparoscopic market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2021, TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, announced that they had made a partnership with the Amsterdam Skills Centre (ASC), a healthcare and training center. Under this partnership, the Amsterdam Skills Centre (ASC), will provide surgeons and staff with basic and advanced training on the Senhance Surgical System. The Senhance Surgical System is the first and only digital laparoscopic platform which is designed to maintain laparoscopic minimally invasive surgery standards.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global laparoscopic device market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as partnerships by key market players to increase product portfolio and to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in May 2022, Medexprim, a HealthTech company, announced that they had entered into a 4-year strategic partnership with Clinique Saint Augustin, a private medical establishment, and SurgAR, deep-tech Company. This partnership will accelerate the development of SugAR’s augmented reality software which is dedicated to robot-assisted laparoscopic partial nephrectomy.

Among therapeutic application, Bariatric surgery is the leading segment which is expected to boost the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the data published in National Center for Biotechnology Information, in September 2021, approximately 80,355 procedures were performed in 26 countries of Europe such as France, Malta, and others.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global laparoscopic devices market include Olympus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Medtronic plc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew Plc., CareFusion Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Richard Wolf GmbH, Endocontrol SA, Gordian Surgical Ltd., 270Surgical, and Tekno-Medical Optik Surgery GmbH.

Market Segmentation:

Global Laparoscopic Devices Market, By Product Type: Direct Energy System Devices Trocars/Access Devices Internal Closure Devices Laparoscopes Hand Access Instruments Insufflation Devices Robotic Assisted Surgical System

Global Laparoscopic Devices Market, By Therapeutic Application: Bariatric Surgery Colorectal Surgery General Surgery Gynecological Surgery Urological Surgery Others (Hematology, etc.)

Global Laparoscopic Devices Market, By End User: Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Laparoscopic Devices Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



