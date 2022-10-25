WVDOT, Department of Arts, Culture and History celebrate five years of Roads to Prosperity with exhibit at State Culture Center

In October 2017, Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) rolled out the $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway and bridge construction and maintenance program. It would prove to be the largest infrastructure investment in the history of the Mountain State. The year 2022 marks the fifth anniversary of the Roads to Prosperity Program. The WVDOT and Department of Arts, Culture and History are marking the event with an exhibit and video at the State Culture Center in Charleston celebrating the 1,263 projects made possible by the Governor's program. “The exhibit shows the extent of the work, in depth,” said Randall Reid-Smith, Commissioner of Arts, Culture and History. “I especially love the panel that shows the photos of the equipment, and the way Division of Highways employees have the equipment they need now to do the work.”
On episode 21 of WV on the DOT podcast, Reid-Smith challenged Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E., to work on a special collaborative exhibit marking the fifth anniversary of Roads to Prosperity. The two sister agencies, accustomed to working together, agreed to make the exhibit a reality.
Arts, Culture and History and the WVDOT have a long history of cooperation and mutual respect. Every single project the WVDOT undertakes must go through Arts, Culture and History for historic, cultural and archaeological review before it can proceed.
"You really can't overstate the role that Arts, Culture and history plays in the development and delivery of highway projects," Wriston said. "They're involved in every single project. Nobody, and I mean nobody, has more passion for our highway system than Commissioner Reid-Smith.
"Randall is just pure joy to work with, and his energy is contagious," he said.
