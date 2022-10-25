Public Meeting Notice - Property Seizure and Forfeiture Working Group on October 26

The Property Seizure and Forfeiture Working Group established by the Legislature under H. 533 will have its next meeting on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The meeting is being held remotely. Members of the public interested in attending remotely may request the remote meeting details using the form below.

A designee of the Working Group will be present at the Fishbowl Conference Room at the Vermont Supreme Court, 111 State Street, Montpelier, VT where members of the public who wish to attend and participate in the meeting may do so.