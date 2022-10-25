Steve McWilliams Promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer at Republic Bank

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. FRBK, the parent company of Republic Bank, promotes Steve McWilliams to Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer.

Mr. McWilliams has spent over 30 years in the banking industry, previously serving as Republic Bank's Market President for Philadelphia Metro for the last two years and 12 years as a Senior Lender. The last two years he was responsible for the growth of Republic's presence in New York City. Steve was an integral part of the bank's commercial loan growth since his arrival in 2009. Since that period, commercial loans have grown $1.2B or 186%. Prior to joining Republic Bank, Steve worked as a Regional Vice President in various markets for Commerce Bank for eight years.

"Steve's promotion to Executive Vice President is well-deserved. He remains fully committed to Republic and has made a significant positive impact to our lending team and the company in general. His leadership and relationship-building are admired by customers and colleagues alike" said Harry Madonna, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO.

McWilliams is a lifelong Philadelphian, born and raised in Upper Darby. Mr. McWilliams has also contributed to the community with his leadership on the boards at Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Main Line Chamber of Commerce and John Hallahan High School as well as serving the Montgomery Township Police Pension Fund. Steve obtained an undergraduate degree from West Chester University and a Master's degree from Drexel University.

About Republic Bank Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 34 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania and New York County in New York. The bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division. For more information about Republic Bank, please visit myrepublicbank.com.

Contact

David Neff

Neff

C: 215-681-6333

E: dn@neffknows.com

Michael Gaimari

Neff

C: 609-805-6433

E: mg@neffknows.com